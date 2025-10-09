OMG Starbucks' Apple Crisp Cold Foam Is Back On Menus After Fans Thought It Was Gone Forever

Just when we thought Apple Crisp was gone from the Starbucks fall menu forever, the chain surprises us. Apple Crisp is officially back for a limited time! As die-hard fans of the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso (and the OG Apple Crisp Macchiato , of course), we simply can’t contain our excitement to see it back on menus.

Starbucks is also finally featuring Apple Crisp Cold Foam again alongside an all-new Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam as part of their protein-focused launch that recently hit menus.

Here's everything you need to know about the return of Apple Crisp at Starbucks for fall 2025!

When can I order Starbucks Apple Crisp in 2025? Starbucks Starbucks’ Apple Crisp beverages will return on October 9, 2025 for a limited time and while supplies last. It's the perfect fall flavor that isn't pumpkin spice or super nutty, like hazelnut or pecan.

Which Apple Crisp drinks will be available at Starbucks? Starbucks Starbucks' Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is back on menus alongside Apple Crisp Cream Cold Foam, plus a new Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam. We can't wait to get our hands on these bevs.



What do Starbucks' Apple Crisp drinks taste like? Starbucks The Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso tastes just like a coffee-fied version of our favorite apple crisp recipe with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Both of the Apple Crisp Cold Foams, regular and protein-packed, allow you to add apple flavor and a layer of creaminess to any cold drink. The only difference is the protein foam packs in an additional 15 grams of protein (for a grande size).

