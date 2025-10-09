Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Finally!

OMG Starbucks' Apple Crisp Cold Foam Is Back On Menus After Fans Thought It Was Gone Forever

Starbucks Apple Crisp Return 2025
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserOct 09, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Just when we thought Apple Crisp was gone from the Starbucks fall menu forever, the chain surprises us. Apple Crisp is officially back for a limited time! As die-hard fans of the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso (and the OG Apple Crisp Macchiato, of course), we simply can’t contain our excitement to see it back on menus.

Starbucks is also finally featuring Apple Crisp Cold Foam again alongside an all-new Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam as part of their protein-focused launch that recently hit menus.

Here's everything you need to know about the return of Apple Crisp at Starbucks for fall 2025!

When can I order Starbucks Apple Crisp in 2025?

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Starbucks

Starbucks’ Apple Crisp beverages will return on October 9, 2025 for a limited time and while supplies last. It's the perfect fall flavor that isn't pumpkin spice or super nutty, like hazelnut or pecan.

Which Apple Crisp drinks will be available at Starbucks?

\u200bStarbucks\u200b Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Starbucks

Starbucks' Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is back on menus alongside Apple Crisp Cream Cold Foam, plus a new Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam. We can't wait to get our hands on these bevs.

What do Starbucks' Apple Crisp drinks taste like?

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Starbucks

The Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso tastes just like a coffee-fied version of our favorite apple crisp recipe with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Both of the Apple Crisp Cold Foams, regular and protein-packed, allow you to add apple flavor and a layer of creaminess to any cold drink. The only difference is the protein foam packs in an additional 15 grams of protein (for a grande size).

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news + updates on Starbucks' menu!

This post has been updated.

food newsstarbucksfall menuapplecoffeestarbucks newsstarbucks menufood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

saturn return cast
Movies

Rachel Brosnahan's New Netflix Movie Will Totally Fill The 'Friends' Void In Your Life

New Scary Movies October 2025
Movies

11 New Scary Movies Dropping This October (Just In Time For Halloween!)

Starbucks Apple Crisp Return 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Apple Crisp Is Back On Menus After Fans Thought It Was Gone Forever

Amazon Fashion Deals October Prime Day 2025
Style Trends & Inspo

12 “Luxe” Fashion Finds Worth Shopping This Amazon Prime Day

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit