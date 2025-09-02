Starbucks Is Dropping Protein Cold Foam & Protein Lattes Later This Month

As a coffee fiend with an affinity for protein, the latest news from Starbucks has totally turned my world upside down. After the coffee giant unveiled a new, never-before-seen menu item at the Starbucks Leadership Experience in Las Vegas earlier this year, Protein Cold Foam and Protein Lattes (made with protein-boosted milk) are officially coming to coffeehouses in the U.S. and Canada later in September.

Here's everything to know about Starbucks' new protein cold foam and protein drinks, including when they'll hit menus!

What is Starbucks' Protein Cold Foam like? Starbucks Starbucks describes Protein Cold Foam as a "creamy, protein-packed cold foam topping with approximately 15 grams of protein," the goal is to "add nutritional value without compromising flavor." "At Starbucks, health and wellness isn’t a trend — it’s a commitment. We’ve long believed that our customers deserve choices that support their lifestyles, and we’re continuing to evolve our menu to reflect that belief," Dana Pellicano, SVP of Global Product Experience at Starbucks said. "From ingredient transparency to functional benefits, our journey in health and wellness is accelerating—and innovation is at the heart of it."

Starbucks In addition to Protein Cold Foam and Protein Lattes, Starbucks is also reportedly testing two coconut water-based beverages, the Coco Matcha and the Coco Cold Brew, which "offer hydration and tropical refreshment" with "high-quality ingredients."

Joelle & Lyndon Bradfield / Dupe Starbucks initially tested out the new protein option at the the Leadership Experience in Las Vegas via a Banana Protein Cold Foam made using an unsweetened protein powder blend. It added 15 grams of protein to any iced drink, all without being chalky or clumpy. Fast Company Global Design Editor, Mark Wilson, described it as “silky, sweet,” and – most notably – “indistinguishable” from the rest of the chain’s cold foam add-ons after sampling it at the event.

Starbucks Seemingly inspired by Starbucks’ long-discontinued Vivanno smoothie that was made with milk, banana, and protein powder, the Banana Protein Cold Foam was reportedly chockfull of banana flavor, pairing particularly well with stronger coffee notes. Though it seems to be one of the only flavored protein cold foams in development as of now, I could definitely foresee Starbucks launching more fun flavors like chocolate and caramel – or even bringing a simple, unflavored option to menus.

Why is Starbucks serving Protein Cold Foam? Starbucks Starbucks’ sneaky way of boosting any sip with a generous amount of protein comes at a time where consumers (myself included) are absolutely obsessed with protein. In fact, a report from food giant Cargill found that 61% of consumers upped their protein intake in 2024, up from only 48% in 2019. Additionally, they found that consumers are not only relying on protein for the physical benefits, but for things like mental focus, emotional well-being, and longevity. I myself have fully bought into the trend, reaching for everything from Protein Pints to Vital Pursuits frozen meals to satiate my hunger and help build up more muscle. Having more convenient protein-forward options like Protein Cold Foam simply makes putting my diet and wellbeing first super easy.

When will Protein Cold Foam be available at Starbucks? Starbucks Starbucks' Protein Cold Foam and Protein Lattes will hit menus (permanently!) on September 29, 2025. The Protein Cold Foam will come in several flavors: banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, and unflavored. The Protein Lattes will be served with your choice of sugar-free vanilla or unflavored. I’ll be beelining to my nearest drive-thru the day they're available!

