Apple recipes are the epitome of fall, and we’d argue that fruit crisps are the best way to deliver the fruit from tree to table. There's something so nostalgic about an apple crisp — it’s like a warm hug for your taste buds and the best companion through the era of chilly evenings, crackling fires, and heartwarming family gatherings. Whether you're a seasoned chef or just starting to dip your toes in the world of baking, this easy apple crisp recipe is a total game-changer.

Grab your favorite apron, turn on your fall playlist, and prepare to get your hands messy to create this comforting apple crisp recipe!

Ingredients For Our Easy Apple Crisp Recipe Monserrat Soldú / PEXELS This apple crisp recipe is quite flexible, so you can adjust the sweetness, spice, or type of apples to suit your personal taste. It's the perfect bake for the fall season, and a wonderful way to use up some fresh apples from your local orchard or farmer’s market. For the filling: 6 cups of peeled, cored, and sliced apples

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

A pinch of salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional) For the crumble topping: 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick), cold and cut into small cubes

Directions For Our Easy Apple Crisp Recipe Matheus Cenali / PEXELS Preheat your oven to 350°F. Peel, core, and slice the apples into thin, even slices. Place them in a large mixing bowl. Add the granulated sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and lemon juice (if using) to the sliced apples. Toss everything together until the apples are well-coated with the mixture. Transfer the seasoned apple slices into a 9x9-inch baking dish or a similar-sized oven-safe dish. Make sure the apples are evenly distributed. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the oats, all-purpose flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and cinnamon. Mix to combine. Add the cold, cubed butter to the crumble mixture. Using a pastry cutter, fork, or your hands, cut the butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. It should hold together when you squeeze it in your hand. Evenly sprinkle the crumble topping over the apples in the baking dish. Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for about 40-45 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown, and the apple filling is bubbling around the edges. Allow the apple crisp to cool for a few minutes before serving. You can serve it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream for an extra treat! Enjoy your homemade apple crisp recipe!

