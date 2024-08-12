12 Caffeine-Free Starbucks Drinks Your Kids Will Love
You know how it goes - every time you make a family Starbucks run, your kiddos suddenly crave all the coffee. As high-energy as they can be, it’s not exactly ideal to fuel your kids up with caffeine. Luckily, there are tons of caffeine-free drinks at Starbucks available to order super easily. From cold to hot beverages, these 12 Starbucks orders are all great for kids since they’re not loaded with even more energy-boosting ingredients.
Not only are these caffeine-free drinks at Starbucks good for non-coffee-drinking kids, but they’re also convenient to order if you’re expecting or just want to limit caffeine all together – but still crave a yummy sip.
Tips For Ordering Kids' Drinks At Starbucks
Starbucks
- Order hot drinks at kids' temperature. This lets the baristas know to make them at a lower temperature than usual, preventing any burns your eager kiddo might get from a hot beverage.
- If your kid really wants coffee, you can always order lattes, Americanos, and cappuccinos with decaf espresso. Starbucks also has decaf brewed coffees!
- To eliminate a potentially chaotic sugar rush, you can nix the whipped cream on drinks that come with it by default, like hot chocolates and Frappuccinos.
Caffeine-Free Drinks At Starbucks For Kids (& Everyone!)
Starbucks
Lemonade
Tart and sweet at the same time, Starbucks' lemonade is a low-risk drink for kiddos that still delivers that good old summer joy.
Starbucks
Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino
This blended frozen Frapp contains zero caffeine while still being a fun cooling option for the summer months. To dial down the sugar content, opt for no whipped cream on top.
Starbucks
Chocolate Milk
Starbucks doesn't necessarily have ready-to-drink chocolate milk on their menu, but you can simply ask for the milk of your choice mixed with chocolate (mocha) syrup to create this classic. You could also sub in any other syrup flavor like Cinnamon Dolce or Hazelnut for somethin' a little different to satisfy your kid's cravings.
Starbucks
Apple Juice
Starbucks' apple juice is surprisingly crisp and tasty, and it's sure to please your little one, especially in the summertime.
Starbucks
Strawberry Creme Frappuccino
For a caffeine-free drink that feels like a total treat (after all, Starbucks runs are all about getting that 'something special'), Frappuccinos are the way to go. There's a few different ones on the menu that don't have caffeine, including this decadent Strawberry Creme Frappuccino! Again, you can ask for it without whip to conserve sugar.
Starbucks
Vanilla Steamer (AKA Vanilla Creme)
The Vanilla Steamer is simply your choice of milk, steamed with vanilla syrup. If your kid's excited to sip, make sure to order it at kids' temperate. You can also swap the vanilla syrup for any other flavor!
Starbucks
Iced Passion Tango Tea
This iced herbal tea is rid of all caffeine, though it doesn't taste like it! It has bright notes of hibiscus, citrus, and apple to soothe any sweet tooth and quickly quench warm-weather thirst.
Starbucks
Mint Majesty
The Mint Majesty is Starbucks' best hot herbal tea. You could also ask for it over ice if your kiddo wants a cold bev.
Starbucks
Blended Strawberry Lemonade
Blended drinks are downright fun to sip on, and this one combines sweet strawberry puree with lemonade to achieve the most perfect flavor balance without any of the caffeine.
Starbucks
Hot Chocolate
Once it starts to cool down, everyone has hot chocolate on the brain. This caffeine-free drink is just steamed milk with chocolate sauce – no coffee here a la Starbucks' Mochas. If it's near Christmastime, order this drink with peppermint syrup to let your kid really savor the season.
Starbucks
White Hot Chocolate
Alternatively, the White Hot Chocolate uses White Mocha sauce to sweeten up every sip.
Starbucks
Caramel Apple Spice
The Caramel Apple Spice combines apple juice along with Cinnamon Dolce and vanilla syrups for a sweetly-spiced sip. It comes with a topping of whipped cream and caramel sauce by default, which you can choose to exclude when you place your order.
