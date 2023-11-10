This Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar Recipe Makes Dessert Even Tastier
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The Cranberry Bliss Bar from Starbucks only comes back for a limited-time every year, but the cravings for it last forever. It's chewy, sweet, and creamy – all at the same time. But what you may not know is how dang easy the Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar is to make yourself (and yes, you can make it year-round).
Prepare to unlock the secrets behind one of Starbucks' most beloved holiday treats with this stunning Cranberry Bliss Bar recipe from none other than Meggan at Culinary Hill. She's quite literally cracked the code to this dessert bar that's packed with white chocolate, cranberries, and cream cheese frosting. Seasonal snacking begins now!
Ingredients For This Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar Recipe
For the bars:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 ½ cups light brown sugar
- 1 large egg, plus 1 large egg yolk at room temperature
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup dried cranberries, plus more for topping
- 1 3/4 cup white chocolate chips
For the icing:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup butter, softened (1 stick)
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon orange zest optional
How To Make The Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar Recipe At Home
Instructions for the bars:
- Adjust oven rack to the middle position and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with a foil sling and coat with nonstick spray. In a medium bowl, mix flour and salt together. Set aside.
- In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the butter and brown sugar. Heat, stirring often, until the sugar has dissolved. Continue to cook about 1 minute longer; the mixture should bubble but not boil. Cool slightly, about 10 minutes.
- To the cooled mixture, add egg, egg yolk, and vanilla and stir with a wooden spoon to combine. Add the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Fold in dried cranberries and ¾ cup white chocolate chips.
- Pour the batter evenly into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake until the center is springy to the touch and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean with a few crumbs attached, about 25 to 35 minutes. Do not over bake.
- Cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 2 hours. Remove from pan using foil sling.
- In a standing mixer fit with the paddle attachment, or in a bowl by hand, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth.
- Gradually add powdered sugar and vanilla and beat well. Spread a thick layer evenly over cooled cranberry bars. Cut into 8 triangles.
- Melt the remaining 1 cup of chocolate chips in the microwave in 30-second increments at 50% power until melted.
- Drizzle chocolate over each the bars, top with dried cranberries and orange zest, and let stand until chocolate is firm. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
Discover more seasonal recipes with Brit + Co.
Recipe + photography by Culinary Hill.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.