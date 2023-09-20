Here’s Everything On The *Leaked* Starbucks Winter Menu, Even Though PSL Season Just Started
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
And Just Like That, Starbucks is welcoming a new season way before it’s due – but in true PSLfashion, it seems to be what they do best! Rumors surrounding the Starbucks winter menu speculate that some Gingerbread and Sugar Cookie-flavored beverages will make their grand return on November 2. We’ve also got the tea (or rather, coffee) on a few new food and bakery items, as well as when Red Cup Day is rolling around. Read on for everything we know about Starbucks’ winter menu!
The Rumored Starbucks Winter Menu
It wouldn’t be a Starbucks menu leak without the help of our treasured pal, @markie_devo. The 98K-follower foodie account postedthe rumored menu on September 20, and it’s already sparked mass amounts of excitement.
According to the rumors, the only returning drink on the Starbucks winter menu will be the Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte (the tasty one with the sprinkles!), available iced or hot for your drinking pleasure. One *brand new* sip will allegedly join the winter menu mix, too: the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, also available to order iced or hot.
Die-hard Starbucks fans are simply elated to hear the rumors about Gingerbread.
“OH MY GOD THE WAR ON GINGERBREAD IS OVER 😭😭😭😭😭🙌🙌🙌🙌,” one user commented. “Not me almost crashing my car upon reading this 😂,” another wrote.
The Gingerbread Latte was a longtime winter menu favorite until it was seen and never returned back in 2020. Though the Gingerbread Latte is secretly listed on Starbucks’ website, it really hasn’t made a public appearance… until now.
Starbucks Winter Menu Food Items
So, what else is on the Starbucks winter menu? According to the leak, some familiar bakery items are coming back: the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and of course, you can’t forget the adorable frosted Snowman Cookie. The newest addition is a Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, which sounds super heavenly.
One thing the menu leak leaves out? Peppermint Mocha. It’s possible that it will come to menus near you at a later date (likely closer to Christmas… or maybe not). We haven’t seen any rumors there yet.
Image via Starbucks
The rumored Starbucks winter menu pencils Red Cup Day in for November 16. Red Cup Day typically falls on the third Thursday in November every year, and many customers like to celebrate it like it’s its own holiday! On Red Cup Day, you can order one of Starbucks’ seasonal drinks and earn a free red hot beverage cup for future drink orders.
Before you get too excited about free stuff and all things dealing with Starbucks’ winter menu, make sure to relish in pumpkin spice season a little bit longer with the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, and more.
You should also take advantage of Starbucks’ September ‘Thurs-yays’ BOGO offer – if you order one fall drink after noon on any Thursday during the month of September, you can get another one (at equal or lesser value) for free. Free!
What’s your favorite Starbucks winter menu item? Let us know in the comments!
Images via Starbucks.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.