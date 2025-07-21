Pumpkin Spice Lovers! Here's When You Can Finally Expect Starbucks' New Fall Menu

Whether you love it or roll your eyes at it, there’s no denying the cultural chokehold that pumpkin spice has on fall. Starbucks is (once again) kickstarting the season early – they just announced that the fan-favorite PSL will return to menus next month. The comeback of pumpkin spice everything definitely signifies the unofficial start of the fall season, so this is great news for anyone who welcomes autumn with open arms, freshly-baked treats , and a hankering to rewatch Gilmore Girls . Alongside the PSL, Starbucks is also launching a brand-new coffee drink and one new savory snack.

Scroll on for all the details you need to know about the Starbucks fall menu for 2025!



Everything On The 2025 Starbucks Fall Menu Starbucks preview of the full fall menu lineup. To begin, they'll be bringing back four classic fall drinks, include the beloved PSL! Starbucks just gave us a sweetof the full fall menu lineup. To begin, they'll be bringing back four classic fall drinks, include the beloved PSL! Here's a list of what'll be available: Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

New Items On The Starbucks Fall Menu Starbucks Starbucks will also be introducing two new menu items: one drink, one snack. First up is the all-new Pecan Cortado, which sounds like it'll feature nutty flavors for fall. The food item will be the new Italian Sausage Egg Bites – yum!

When does Starbucks' fall menu come out? Starbucks The Starbucks fall menu for 2025 will come out on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Mark your calendar!

More Starbucks Fall Goodness Starbucks If you can't wait until August 26 to get your first taste of the Starbucks fall menu, you're in luck: PSL vibes are already available in many grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores, and gas stations with items like: Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Non-Dairy Creamer

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Inspired Creamer

Starbucks Fall Blend Coffee

Starbucks Smoked Butterscotch Flavored Coffee (K-Cup pods, roast, and grounds varieties)

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee (K-Cup pods, Nespresso for Vertuo, roast, and grounds varieties) Even more fall coffee options will hit shelves in early August, namely Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee (available in Iced Espresso and Frappuccino Chilled Coffee varieties). But be quick – per Starbucks, these items are only on shelves for a limited time while supplies last.

