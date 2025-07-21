The wait is nearly over.
Pumpkin Spice Lovers! Here's When You Can Finally Expect Starbucks' New Fall Menu
Whether you love it or roll your eyes at it, there’s no denying the cultural chokehold that pumpkin spice has on fall. Starbucks is (once again) kickstarting the season early – they just announced that the fan-favorite PSL will return to menus next month. The comeback of pumpkin spice everything definitely signifies the unofficial start of the fall season, so this is great news for anyone who welcomes autumn with open arms, freshly-baked treats, and a hankering to rewatch Gilmore Girls. Alongside the PSL, Starbucks is also launching a brand-new coffee drink and one new savory snack.
Scroll on for all the details you need to know about the Starbucks fall menu for 2025!
Everything On The 2025 Starbucks Fall Menu
Starbucks
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai
- Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
New Items On The Starbucks Fall Menu
Starbucks
Starbucks will also be introducing two new menu items: one drink, one snack. First up is the all-new Pecan Cortado, which sounds like it'll feature nutty flavors for fall. The food item will be the new Italian Sausage Egg Bites – yum!
When does Starbucks' fall menu come out?
Starbucks
The Starbucks fall menu for 2025 will come out on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Mark your calendar!
More Starbucks Fall Goodness
Starbucks
If you can't wait until August 26 to get your first taste of the Starbucks fall menu, you're in luck: PSL vibes are already available in many grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores, and gas stations with items like:
- Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Non-Dairy Creamer
- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Inspired Creamer
- Starbucks Fall Blend Coffee
- Starbucks Smoked Butterscotch Flavored Coffee (K-Cup pods, roast, and grounds varieties)
- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee (K-Cup pods, Nespresso for Vertuo, roast, and grounds varieties)
Even more fall coffee options will hit shelves in early August, namely Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee (available in Iced Espresso and Frappuccino Chilled Coffee varieties). But be quick – per Starbucks, these items are only on shelves for a limited time while supplies last.
