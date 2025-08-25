The choice to put a cortado on the menu at the top of this year was a pretty bold choice for Starbucks. With a stable reputation as the go-to drink for only the most dedicated coffee connoisseurs, it differs from your traditional latte just enough for people to be uppity about it. Nonetheless, more-mainstream Starbucks launched it to celebrate the “heart and soul” of their business: espresso.

Now, after the release of Starbucks’ fall 2025 menu , the all-new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado stands alongside the OG Cortado and the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cortado. I was able to taste the new beverage several days before it went public. My conclusion? It might just eclipse the PSL as my favorite fall drink.

Read on for my full (unfiltered) review of the new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado from Starbucks!

Meredith Holser I went into my early preview of the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado with a very basic understanding of what a cortado actually is. Made of equal parts espresso and milk, I had only really ordered a cortado several times in my life. It’s not even close to my go-to coffee drink (an iced latte, of course), but I was excited to give this new iteration a try, knowing it’s filled with fall-inspired flavors.

Meredith Holser My first impression with a drink always starts with how it smells. When I took the lid off my Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, the aromas of a baked good hit my nose. It smelled like a freshly-baked cake, muffin, or even a cookie. Simply put, it smelled rich and sweet. If you don't tend to go for sweet drinks, I wouldn't let that richness deter you – the drink definitely smells sweeter than it tastes.



Meredith Holser What I noticed immediately about my first sip of the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado was its espresso flavor. It was bold, but not too shocking. Honestly, the right word is toasty. The drink gave off a subtle pecan flavor that I thought worked wonderfully with its even espresso-to-milk ratio. While Starbucks’ signature fall drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, definitely gives your palate sugary sweetness right off the bat, this drink is undeniably coffee-forward, which I believe is perfect for those looking for a more sophisticated (but still seasonal) alternative.

Meredith Holser Staying somewhat true to the traditional cortado format, Starbucks' Pecan Oatmilk Cortado is served hot inside a short (8-ounce) cup. I thought it was the perfect serving size. It didn’t weigh me down after drinking it, unlike a milk-filled latte would.

Starbucks There are a few aspects about the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado I believe make it more approachable for the average Starbucks customer: firstly, the bev has an ample layer of foam, which can ultimately feel familiar for latte regulars. The beverage is also topped with a pecan crunch topping to help sweeten it up, which I think is important for a good amount of coffee drinkers out there (including myself). If you typically order a PSL once the fall menu drops at Starbucks, I highly encourage you to try this new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado out!

