Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Plus, the chain is hosting a contest for the best secret menu drink submissions with a $25K grand prize.

Starbucks Just Dropped 4 New “Secret Menu” Drinks

Starbucks Secret Menu 2025
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJul 14, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

The Starbucks secret menu has been a thing for a long time now, but it’s not-so-secret anymore! Starbucks has officially recognized the drink customizations so many customers love to create by opening a section for the secret menu in their app – and to celebrate, they dropped four new beverages. Ranging from deliciously chocolatey to delightfully fruity, any Starbucks lover is gonna want in on the new secret menu concoctions!

Scroll on for everything on the new Starbucks secret menu, plus how your very own secret menu creation could end up on menus!

Starbucks Secret Menu 2025

Starbucks 'Cookies On Top' Cold Brew

Starbucks

The official Starbucks secret menu dropped on July 14 with four never-before-seen drink orders available to sip on. Here’s what you can order now!

  1. Cookies on top: Cold brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, plus a layer of Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam topped with cookie crumbles
  2. Dragonfruit glow-up: A Starbucks Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher blended with peach juice and topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam
  3. Lemon, tea & pearls: Black tea and lemonade with raspberry-flavored popping pearls
  4. Just add white mocha: An Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso with two pumps of white mocha, topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam
Starbucks Secret Menu 2025

Starbucks 'Dragonfruit Glow-Up' Lemonade Refresher

Starbucks

The Starbucks secret menu wasn’t an actual menu before now. Instead, it was a large collection of customized drink orders curated by customers, with everything from Dubai Chocolate Lattes to Thin Mint Frappuccinos to choose from.

Starbucks Secret Menu 2025

Starbucks Lemon, Tea & Pearls' Drink

Starbucks

Now, Starbucks is giving four coffee fans the chance to get their secret menu creations on the menu with a Secret Menu Contest. From July 14-20, customers and Starbucks employees can submit their go-to secret menu drink to be featured on the real secret menu for a $5,000 prize, with the grand prize winner receiving an additional $25,000 prize. The selected drinks will be open for voting by fans on Starbucks’ Instagram page from August 18-20 before the winning drinks go live in the app on August 18-25.

Starbucks Secret Menu 2025

Starbucks 'Just Add White Mocha' Shaken Espresso

Starbucks

If you’re interested in these tasty rewards, you can submit your best secret menu drink here. For now, you can find the Starbucks secret menu in the Starbucks app under the “offers” tab, which will regularly feature new drink customizations!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more exciting bits of Starbucks news!

food newsstarbucksstarbucks newsstarbucks menustarbucks hackscoffeedrinksfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Saddest TV Deaths of All Time
TV

The 10 Saddest TV Deaths of All Time, Ranked

​Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 Shoe Deals
Shoes & Accessories

9 Must-Have Shoe Deals From Nordstrom’s Once-A-Year Anniversary Sale

Starbucks Secret Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks Just Dropped 4 New “Secret Menu” Drinks

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit