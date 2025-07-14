Starbucks Just Dropped 4 New “Secret Menu” Drinks

The Starbucks secret menu has been a thing for a long time now, but it’s not-so-secret anymore! Starbucks has officially recognized the drink customizations so many customers love to create by opening a section for the secret menu in their app – and to celebrate, they dropped four new beverages. Ranging from deliciously chocolatey to delightfully fruity, any Starbucks lover is gonna want in on the new secret menu concoctions!

Scroll on for everything on the new Starbucks secret menu, plus how your very own secret menu creation could end up on menus!

Starbucks 'Cookies On Top' Cold Brew Starbucks The official Starbucks secret menu dropped on July 14 with four never-before-seen drink orders available to sip on. Here’s what you can order now! Cookies on top: Cold brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, plus a layer of Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam topped with cookie crumbles Dragonfruit glow-up: A Starbucks Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher blended with peach juice and topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam Lemon, tea & pearls: Black tea and lemonade with raspberry-flavored popping pearls Just add white mocha: An Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso with two pumps of white mocha, topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam

Starbucks 'Dragonfruit Glow-Up' Lemonade Refresher Starbucks The Starbucks secret menu wasn’t an actual menu before now. Instead, it was a large collection of customized drink orders curated by customers, with everything from Dubai Chocolate Lattes to Thin Mint Frappuccinos to choose from.



Starbucks Lemon, Tea & Pearls' Drink Starbucks Now, Starbucks is giving four coffee fans the chance to get their secret menu creations on the menu with a Secret Menu Contest . From July 14-20, customers and Starbucks employees can submit their go-to secret menu drink to be featured on the real secret menu for a $5,000 prize, with the grand prize winner receiving an additional $25,000 prize. The selected drinks will be open for voting by fans on Starbucks’ Instagram page from August 18-20 before the winning drinks go live in the app on August 18-25.

Starbucks 'Just Add White Mocha' Shaken Espresso Starbucks If you’re interested in these tasty rewards, you can submit your best secret menu drink here . For now, you can find the Starbucks secret menu in the Starbucks app under the “offers” tab, which will regularly feature new drink customizations!

