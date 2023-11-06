This Starbucks Eggnog Latte Recipe Will Cure (And Caffeinate) Your Holiday Cravings
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Trust me – I love Starbucks’ holiday drinks as much as the next person, but what I do not love is dishing out at least $15 every time I have a hankering for a seasonal latte. In the pursuit of saving money, time, and gas (IYKYK), I’m crafting my very own Starbucks copycat recipes throughout the holiday season. They’re easy. They’re simple. Plus, you don’t need anything terribly fancy to make them. First up: my Starbucks Eggnog Latte recipe.
Plus, what better time to save some cash than the holidays? You’ve got gifts to buy, Black Friday deals to shop, recipes to make, and a house to decorate on top of everything else (side eyeing you, inflation).I can guarantee this Starbucks Eggnog Latte recipe is just as delicious as the OG, and it’s gonna perfect those winter-y vibes, especially since it’s been gone from the official menu for way too long. With a mix of creamy eggnog, strong espresso, and some nutmeg, you’ll be on your way to the tastiest seasonal sip ever. Recipe ahead!
Does Starbucks have Eggnog Latte anymore?
No, Starbucks does not have their Eggnog Latte anymore. The Eggnog Latte has been absent from Starbucks menus since 2021, when the coffee chain tweeted that it would not be returning for the holidays.
Is Starbucks bringing back the Eggnog Latte in 2023?
No, Starbucks is not bringing back the Eggnog Latte in 2023 for their winter menu. This year’s holiday drinks include: Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, Caramel Brulée Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.
How do you order an Eggnog Latte from Starbucks?
Just because the Eggnog Latte from Starbucks isn’t available on menus doesn’t mean there aren’t workarounds to order it. 😉Starbucks fanatics have found a way to order a drink that tastes similar to the Eggnog Latte via a ‘secret menu.’ According to Allrecipes, this is how you order an Eggnog Latte from Starbucks: get a grande chai tea latte with 1 pump chai, 1 pump caramel syrup, and 1 pump cinnamon dolce syrup. Add the milk of your choice and whipped cream (if hot) or cold foam (if iced)
Ingredients For Making Starbucks' Eggnog Latte At Home
You only need three ingredients to make this copycat Starbucks Eggnog Latte recipe, all of which are super easy to find at your local grocer. If you don’t have a way to brew espresso at home (such as a traditional espresso machine, Nespresso machine, or moka pot, which is what I use), then you could make a strong home brew work just as well. If you’re not crazy about coffee like that, then you could also try making this recipe by grabbing a couple plain espresso shots from your nearest coffee shop.
- 1 cup eggnog (I used Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog since I’m not really a fan of regular eggnog)
- 1-2 shots espresso
- Nutmeg, for garnish
Directions For This Yummy Starbucks Eggnog Latte Recipe
- Brew your espresso using your preferred method of brewing.
- While the espresso shots are pulling, pour out ~1 cup of eggnog into a microwave safe mug.
- Microwave the eggnog for about 2 minutes, until it is steaming.
- Froth the eggnog with an electric frother until a slight layer of foam forms.
- Once the espresso is done brewing, pour it into an empty mug for serving.
- Pour the hot steamed eggnog on top of the espresso.
- Dust the drink with your desired amount of ground nutmeg. Enjoy!
The Exact Products I Used For The Recipe
Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog
Good & Gather Ground Nutmeg
Good & Gather House Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee
Photos by Meredith Holser.
