13 Easy Fall Desserts To Make Ahead For A Crowd
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth this autumn with these easy fall desserts that are bursting with seasonal flavors! From pumpkin-spiced tiramisu to brown butter cookies, these crowd-pleasing sweet recipes certainly capture the essence of cozy fall evenings. They’re the perfect bites to serve at fall parties or indulge in as you snuggle up with your fave fall TV shows and movies, and the best part is they come together super easily. Grab your favorite fall spices and get ready to craft these easy fall desserts!
Brit + Co
Chai Blondies
These chai-flavored blondies are the perfect cut-and-pull-apart treat to share with friends. They're a great easy fall dessert option for those picky eaters that don't quite prefer chocolate! (via Brit + Co)
Lifestyle of a Foodie
Pumpkin Pie Cookies
These pumpkin pie cookies taste just like the ones from Crumbl. They're super succulent with a sugar cookie base filled with pumpkin-y goodness. (via Lifestyle of a Foodie for Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Mini Chocolate Pecan Pies
Filled with chocolate and pecans, these tiny pies are the ultimate finger food for fall parties. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Pumpkin Spice Toffee
If you like toffee, you'll love this pumpkin spice toffee for fall. These crunchy pieces break up super easily for the perfect single-serving topped with dark chocolate, toasted pecans, and sea salt to complement the sweetness. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Mini Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwiches
Call me crazy, but carrot cake feels very fit for fall. These bites are even made with pumpkin pie spice! These cookie sandwiches will look stunning on any fall snack spread and will be gone before you know it! (via Brit + Co)
Sarah Anderson
No-Bake Apple Pie Bites
No-bake fall desserts FTW! These apple pie bites feature fresh apple, cashew butter, and flaxseed and protein powder to make them a truly filling snack you can enjoy during the workday or after a hearty dinner. (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)
Rachel Mansfield
3-Ingredient No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies
These PB cookies only require 3 ingredients and you don't need to turn on your oven for them at all. Peanut butter, coconut flour, and honey create the gooiest, fudgiest bites ever! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Bowl of Delicious
Pumpkin Chai Tiramisu
This tiramisu is crafted with chai concentrate instead of espresso and complemented with pumpkin spice to bring up the best flavors of fall. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Signature Concoctions
Chocolate Thumbprint Nankhatai Cookies
These Indian-style shortbread cookies are made with whole wheat flour and zero eggs to suit a number of different diets. They're packed with delightful notes like cardamom, rose, and pistachio for a light, unique bite. (via Signature Concoctions)
Half Baked Harvest
Old School Easy Brown Sugar Peach Cobbler
Cobbler is the ultimate fall dessert, and this easy iteration incorporates the best fruit: peaches. The brown sugar crust adds a crunchiness to the gooey interior – serve with some vanilla ice cream to up the vibes even more. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Butternut Bakery
Double Chocolate Popcorn Puppy Chow
Puppy chow is the queen of easy fall desserts. You can coat it using any combo, but this double-chocolate take is truly addictive. (via Butternut Bakery)
Chef Bai
Apple Almond Cinnamon Twists
Apple and cinnamon are a match made in heaven. Twist 'em up into these easy pastry bites, dippable in a delicious and sweet apple-y dip. (via Chef Bai)
Barley & Sage
Brown Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Brown butter can take your desserts to a whole new level. Case in point are these oatmeal-filled chocolate chip cookies that will have your entire party drooling! (via Barley & Sage)
Subscribe to our newsletter for more fall recipe inspiration!
- 17 Delectable Bite-Size Desserts That Are So Easy To Make ›
- These Easy 3-Ingredient Dessert Recipes Will Make Your Sweet Tooth Go Wild ›
- 15 Chai Dessert Recipes That Aren’t Lattes ›
- 32 Easy Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes You’ll Be Thankful Are Not Pies ›
- Spice Things Up With These Sweet Chai Latte Cupcakes ›
- I Could *Not* Believe How Easy The Taylor Swift Chai Cookies Were To Make ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.