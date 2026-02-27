Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

An aesthetic tribute to cherry blossom season and the magic of matcha.

Starbucks’ New Spring Cups Are All About Matcha, And We’re Obsessed

​Starbucks' spring merch for 2026 is inspired by matcha drinks and cherry blossom season
Starbucks
By Meredith HolserFeb 27, 2026
Starbucks is bringing two new spring merchandise collections to coffeehouses starting March 3: Matcha and Cherry Blossom. Celebrating the new season, the lineups are directly inspired by the vibrant green hues of matcha drinks and cherry blossom season, which typically signals the start of spring for a number of global destinations.

“We were inspired by the customers in our coffeehouses,” said Kap Pitarys, director of U.S. merchandise for Starbucks. “We created an assortment that captures the spirit of spring and our customers’ love of matcha.”

The one standout item? The Cherry Blossom Bearista Keychain. It taps into the chain's Bearista cups that went absolutely viral last fall, taking the form of a collectible plush charm.

Scroll to see everything hitting Starbucks’ merch shelves this spring!

Matcha Collection

\u200bStarbucks Matcha Splatter Mug

Starbucks

Matcha Splatter Mug

With 'splatters' reminiscent of finely-ground matcha powder, this 12-ounce mug ($17.95) is a natural pairing for a hot matcha latte.

\u200bStarbucks Matcha Glass Cold Cup

Starbucks

Matcha Glass Cold Cup

With a 16-ounce capacity for iced drinks, this matcha-hued cold cup comes with a wooden lid, recalling the material of a traditional matcha whisk. It'll hit Starbucks on March 3 for $22.95.

\u200bStarbucks Glass Rippled Cup

Starbucks

Glass Rippled Cup

This two-toned wavy cup if inspired by Starbucks' popular Iced Lavender Cream Matcha. We're loving its funky shape that'll surely make your morning sips way more fun. Snag it for $17.95.

\u200bStarbucks Rippled Matcha Mug

Starbucks

Rippled Matcha Mug

This "whimsical" matcha mug comes with a chunky handle and secure lid for on-the-go matcha drinking. It can carry 12 ounces of iced or hot beverages and will be available for $24.95.

\u200bStarbucks Botanical Glass Mug

Starbucks

Botanical Glass Mug

Geometric and floral, this botanically-inspired 12-ounce mug is a true work of art. It's coming to Starbucks' merch shelves for $17.95 starting March 3.

\u200bStarbucks Botanical Stainless Steel Cold Cup

Starbucks

Botanical Stainless Steel Cold Cup

Insulating with stainless steel, this 12-ounce cold cup makes taking matcha anywhere possible. It'll sell for $21.95.

\u200bStarbucks Dream in Green Stainless Tumbler

Starbucks

Dream in Green Stainless Tumbler

Recalling the vibrancy of matcha powder, this stainless steel tumbler urges you to 'dream in green.' It will hit Starbucks on March 3 for $22.95.

Cherry Blossom Collection

\u200bStarbucks Cherry Blossom Cold Cup

Starbucks

Cherry Blossom Cold Cup

Meet the Cherry Blossom merch collection, also hitting Starbucks stores on March 3. The first piece in the lineup is this 20-ounce cold cup that's lined with tiny blossoms around the bottom of the cup. It'll sell for $27.95.

\u200bStarbucks Cherry Blossom Tumbler

Starbucks

Cherry Blossom Tumbler

This 16-ounce tumbler boasts a gentle flurry of blossoms, recalling the classic look of the flowers falling to the ground after they bloom for springtime. This piece will be available starting March 3 for $32.95.

\u200bStarbucks Cherry Blossom Tumbler

Starbucks

Cherry Blossom Tumbler

This adorable 12-ounce tumbler comes with a wider shape, ideal for matcha drinks cold and hot alike. It'll sell for $24.95.

\u200bStarbucks Pink Gradient Cold Cup with Flower Straw Topper

Starbucks

Pink Gradient Cold Cup with Flower Straw Topper

This cold cup comes with a sleek grid texture and ombre colorway to make every single one of your sips feel magical. It';s complete with a straw topper shaped like a cherry blossom for the season. It carries 24 ounces and costs $24.95.

\u200bStarbucks Cherry Blossom Bearista Keychain

Starbucks

Cherry Blossom Bearista Keychain

The Starbucks Bearista is back, this time in keychain form. Touting a tiny cherry blossom, this micro-sized plush is attached to a keychain so you can use it as a bag charm, keyring, or rearview window hanging. It'll go for $14.95 starting March 3.

\u200bStarbucks Cherry Blossom Enamel Pin Set

Starbucks

Cherry Blossom Enamel Pin Set

To further show your love for cherry blossom season and spring drinks at Starbucks, you can find this pin set for $14.95 to accessorize hats, bags, and more.

