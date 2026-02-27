Starbucks is bringing two new spring merchandise collections to coffeehouses starting March 3: Matcha and Cherry Blossom. Celebrating the new season, the lineups are directly inspired by the vibrant green hues of matcha drinks and cherry blossom season, which typically signals the start of spring for a number of global destinations.

“We were inspired by the customers in our coffeehouses,” said Kap Pitarys, director of U.S. merchandise for Starbucks. “We created an assortment that captures the spirit of spring and our customers’ love of matcha.”

The one standout item? The Cherry Blossom Bearista Keychain. It taps into the chain's Bearista cups that went absolutely viral last fall, taking the form of a collectible plush charm.

Scroll to see everything hitting Starbucks’ merch shelves this spring!

Matcha Collection Starbucks Matcha Splatter Mug With 'splatters' reminiscent of finely-ground matcha powder, this 12-ounce mug ($17.95) is a natural pairing for a hot matcha latte.

Starbucks Matcha Glass Cold Cup With a 16-ounce capacity for iced drinks, this matcha-hued cold cup comes with a wooden lid, recalling the material of a traditional matcha whisk. It'll hit Starbucks on March 3 for $22.95.

Starbucks Glass Rippled Cup This two-toned wavy cup if inspired by Starbucks' popular Iced Lavender Cream Matcha. We're loving its funky shape that'll surely make your morning sips way more fun. Snag it for $17.95.

Starbucks Rippled Matcha Mug This "whimsical" matcha mug comes with a chunky handle and secure lid for on-the-go matcha drinking. It can carry 12 ounces of iced or hot beverages and will be available for $24.95.

Starbucks Botanical Glass Mug Geometric and floral, this botanically-inspired 12-ounce mug is a true work of art. It's coming to Starbucks' merch shelves for $17.95 starting March 3.



Starbucks Botanical Stainless Steel Cold Cup Insulating with stainless steel, this 12-ounce cold cup makes taking matcha anywhere possible. It'll sell for $21.95.

Starbucks Dream in Green Stainless Tumbler Recalling the vibrancy of matcha powder, this stainless steel tumbler urges you to 'dream in green.' It will hit Starbucks on March 3 for $22.95.

Cherry Blossom Collection Starbucks Cherry Blossom Cold Cup Meet the Cherry Blossom merch collection, also hitting Starbucks stores on March 3. The first piece in the lineup is this 20-ounce cold cup that's lined with tiny blossoms around the bottom of the cup. It'll sell for $27.95.

Starbucks Cherry Blossom Tumbler This 16-ounce tumbler boasts a gentle flurry of blossoms, recalling the classic look of the flowers falling to the ground after they bloom for springtime. This piece will be available starting March 3 for $32.95.

Starbucks Cherry Blossom Tumbler This adorable 12-ounce tumbler comes with a wider shape, ideal for matcha drinks cold and hot alike. It'll sell for $24.95.

Starbucks Pink Gradient Cold Cup with Flower Straw Topper This cold cup comes with a sleek grid texture and ombre colorway to make every single one of your sips feel magical. It';s complete with a straw topper shaped like a cherry blossom for the season. It carries 24 ounces and costs $24.95.

Starbucks Cherry Blossom Bearista Keychain The Starbucks Bearista is back, this time in keychain form. Touting a tiny cherry blossom, this micro-sized plush is attached to a keychain so you can use it as a bag charm, keyring, or rearview window hanging. It'll go for $14.95 starting March 3.

Starbucks Cherry Blossom Enamel Pin Set To further show your love for cherry blossom season and spring drinks at Starbucks, you can find this pin set for $14.95 to accessorize hats, bags, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news!