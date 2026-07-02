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Excited For 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2? Here Are 5 Summer Romance Shows To Watch This July 2026

summer romance shows july 2026
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 02, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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I am such a sucker for romance shows, and if you feel the same way, then you're in luck: there are so many new romance shows coming in July 2026! In addition to the return of Ransom Canyon on Netflix, we'll also see new takes on classic stories and the return of some familiar faces...this is one month of TV you can't miss!

Here are the best romance shows to watch in July 2026.

Little House on the Prairie — Watch on Netflix July 9, 2026

Little House on the Prairie

Netflix

Okay, Little House isn't just a love story, but I have to include it because I just love Charles (Luke Bracey) and Caroline (Crosby Fitzgerald) so much. They're a great example of a relationship that has its rocky moments, but they constantly choose each other instead of giving up. I love them for that.

Ransom Canyon season 2 — Watch on Netflix July 23, 2026

Ransom Canyon season 2

Netflix

We're finally going back to the Canyon, and hopefully we'll also finally get some answers on what's up with everyone in town. Lucas (Garrett Wareing) and Lauren (Lizzy Greene) are definitely in the honeymoon phase, but things are looking rocky for Quinn (Minka Kelly) and Stanton's (Josh Duhamel) and Yancy (Jack Schumacher) and Ellie (Marianly Tejada).

House of Stassi — Watch on Freeform & Hulu July 29, 2026

House of Stassi

Hulu

If you like your romance shows with some reality TV messiness, tune into House of Stassi. Stassi Schroeder is back with a new reality show that takes a new look at her life. Watch it on Freeform July 29 and then on Hulu July 30.

Never Have I Ever — Watch on Netflix Now

Never Have I Ever

Netflix

I just finished binging this series (which somehow I'd never seen?!) and it might be one of my favorite Netflix shows of all time. Mindy Kaling's high school dramedy follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) after the death of her father. As she tries to survive her teen years alongside her best friends, she also finds herself in a love triangle with Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet).

Every Year After — Watch on Prime Video Now

every year after every summer after

Prime Video

Catch up on last month's big romance show, Every Year After, right now! You can binge watch the whole thing, and see what happens when Percy (Sadie Soverall) returns to Barry's Bay after a huge falling out with Sam (Matt Cornett). It's equal parts summery, romantic, and dramatic. Shoutout to Jordie (Joseph Chiu), because even though he's not the main focus of the season, he's definitely my favorite part.

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