May the odds be ever in your favor.

Jennifer Lawrence Said She'd Love To Play Katniss Everdeen Again

where to stream the hunger games movies
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Dec 19, 2025
Here's your official guide to watching all The Hunger Games movies. Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence in the films) taught me a lot about myself in grade school. And, even though she was a teenager herself, she made me want to be a better woman. Beyond our shared focus on archery, Katniss was fiery and independent, and she inspired me to both be a better sister and to take a stronger stand for what I believe in. All in all, The Hunger Games inspired an entire generation of young girls because Katniss was more than a one-dimensional fictional character.

If you're still obsessed with The Hunger Games as much as I am, here's where you can stream all the movies!

What streaming service is Hunger Games on?

jennifer lawrence hunger games movies

The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 are all available to stream on Prime Video with an added Moviesphere+ free trial.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is available to stream on Roku.

What is The Hunger Games about?

jennifer lawrence katniss everdeen

The Hunger Games follows 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen, who takes her sister's place in a nationally televised fight to the death. It doesn't take long for Katniss to learn about an underground revolution — or to become the face of the uprising.

Is Jennifer Lawrence going to be in Hunger Games again?

jennifer lawrence hunger games katniss everdeen

In an interview with Variety, Jennifer is asked if she'd ever want to revisit the character of Katniss Everdeen. "Totally," she says. "If Katniss ever could come back in my life, 100 percent." And it looks like we'll see her reprise her role in Sunrise on the Reaping next fall!

Was Jennifer Lawrence's nephew in Hunger Games?

mockingjay part 2

Yes, Jennifer Lawrence's nephew plays her son in the final Hunger Games movie! During Katniss' monologue at the end of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, you can see Josh Hutcherson's Peeta playing with him in the middle of The Meadow.

What are the five Hunger Games movies?

A Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hunger games movie

There are currently 5 Hunger Games books and 5 movies, with a sixth one on the way! Here's the full breakdown:

  • The Hunger Games
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
  • The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Would you want to see Jennifer Lawrence star as Katniss again? Let us know in the comments and on Facebook!

This post has been updated.

