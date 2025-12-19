If you're still obsessed with The Hunger Games as much as I am, here's where you can stream all the movies!

Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence in the films) taught me a lot about myself in grade school. And, even though she was a teenager herself, she made me want to be a better woman. Beyond our shared focus on archery, Katniss was fiery and independent, and she inspired me to both be a better person and to take a stronger stand for what I believe in. All in all, The Hunger Games inspired an entire generation of young girls.

What streaming service is Hunger Games on? Image via Lionsgate The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 are all available to stream on Prime Video with an added Moviesphere+ free trial. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is available to stream on Roku.

What is The Hunger Games about? Image via Murray Close/Lionsgate The Hunger Games follows 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen, who takes her sister's place in a nationally televised fight to the death. It doesn't take long for Katniss to learn about an underground revolution — or to become the face of the uprising.

Is Jennifer Lawrence going to be in Hunger Games again? Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images In an interview with Variety, Jennifer is asked if she'd ever want to revisit the character of Katniss Everdeen. "Totally," she says. "If Katniss ever could come back in my life, 100 percent." And it looks like we'll see her reprise her role in Sunrise on the Reaping next fall!

Was Jennifer Lawrence's nephew in Hunger Games? Image via Lionsgate Yes, Jennifer Lawrence's nephew plays her son in the final Hunger Games movie! During Katniss' monologue at the end of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, you can see Josh Hutcherson's Peeta playing with him in the middle of The Meadow.

What are the five Hunger Games movies? Murray Close/Lionsgate There are currently 5 Hunger Games books and 5 movies, with a sixth one on the way! Here's the full breakdown: The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

