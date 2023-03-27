It's Time To Return To The Hunger Games. Here's Everything We Know About The New Film.
The Hunger Games was a ~revolution~ in young adult literature and film. After Katniss takes her sister’s place in a televised fight-to-the-death, she must team up with baker’s son Peeta to make it out alive. With complex themes of love, trauma, and betrayal, Suzanne Collins’ trilogy is a far cry from the kinds of stories usually marketed toward teenage girls. And considering the trilogy broke all kinds of records and is continually trending on TikTok, that’s definitely a good thing.The 2020 prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, follows a younger version of The Hunger Games’ antagonist President Snow as he serves as a 10th Hunger Games mentor. Collins continually surprises you and upends your expectations throughout the novel, and the film promises to be the same. Needless to say, we’re obsessed. Keep reading for the latest details on the film. Oh, and may the odds be ever in your favor.
What is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes about?
After the war between the Capitol and District 13, Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his disgraced family. Left with no other options, Snow agrees to mentor District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games. As they realize how powerful they are together, their lives are put on the line, and only time will tell if good or evil wins out.
Is there a release date for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?
The film will be released on November 17, 2023.
Who will play Snow in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?
Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blythe as Coriolanus Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Image via Murray Close/Lionsgate
Snow will be played by Tom Blythe, and Lucy Gray will be played by Rachel Zegler.
Who else is in the cast?
Tom Blythe and Rachel Zegler are joined by Josh Andrés Rivera, Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis.
Who's directing the movie?
Francis Lawrence, who directed the original trilogy, is directing the prequel. "I'm really excited about the cast," he says in an interview with Collider. "It feels very different, in that there really is a unique sort of aesthetic to it because it takes place 65 years before. The characters feel very different. There are still very familiar touchpoints. It very much feels like a Hunger Games movie, but at the same time feels really fresh and unique, and thematically unique."
How is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes related to The Hunger Games?
Image via Lionsgate
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place over 60 years before The Hunger Games opens, but there are plenty of connections. In addition to competing in the games, Lucy Gray and Katniss are both from District 12. Snow is also seen in both novels.
Is Katniss Everdeen in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?
Katniss is not in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but Maude Ivory, who lives in District 12 with Lucy Gray, is widely thought to be Katniss’ grandmother.
Featured image via Murray Close/Lionsgate
