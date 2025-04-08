Everything We Know About Those "Perfect" 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Cast Rumors

As soon as the new Hunger Games book and movie, both titled Sunrise on the Reaping, were announced, I started dreaming about the movie cast. After all, the story, which takes place during the 50th Hunger Games and follows Katniss' mentor Haymitch, features double the amount of tributes — that means we're in for some amazing casting announcements! And the casting rumors so far are literally perfect.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sunrise on the Reaping cast rumors before the movie premieres in November 2026.

Who's in the Sunrise on the Reaping cast? We don't have an official casting announcement yet, but the internet is losing it over these totally perfect cast rumors: Charlie Plummer as Haymitch Abernathy: a 16-year-old tribute in the 50th Hunger Games from District 12.

as Haymitch Abernathy: a 16-year-old tribute in the 50th Hunger Games from District 12. Ralph Fiennes as President Snow: President of Panem after serving as a District 12 mentor during the 10th Hunger Games.

as President Snow: President of Panem after serving as a District 12 mentor during the 10th Hunger Games. Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee: a capitol cameraman working with District 12.

as Plutarch Heavensbee: a capitol cameraman working with District 12. Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman: the man who hosts the interviews with the tributes. The other Sunrise on the Reaping characters include Maysilee Donner, Wyatt Callow, Louella McCoy and Lou Lou, Lenore Dove, Wiress, Mags, Effie Trinket, Beetee, and Ampert. I would love to see Elle Fanning as Maysilee and Aimee Lou Wood as Effie!

What is Sunrise On The Reaping about? The new Hunger Games movie is about 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, who gets thrown in the 50th Hunger Games and has to survive both a poison arena and double the regular amount of tributes. Not to mention President Snow.

Will there be a movie for Sunrise on the Reaping? Scholastic Yes! Lionsgate announced the movie adaptation for Sunrise on the Reaping on June 6, 2024, the same day the book was announced.

When can I watch Sunrise on the Reaping? Hugner Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters November 20, 2026.

What Hunger Games was Haymitch in? Murray Close/Lionsgate Haymitch won the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, when he was 16 years old. Because it was a Quarter Quell, the Capitol added a twist to the Games: there were 48 tributes instead of 24.

When was Sunrise On The Reaping published? Suzanne Collins' Sunrise On The Reaping was released on March 17, 2025.

Where was the Hunger Games reaping filmed? Murray Close/Lionsgate The Hunger Games was filmed around Asheville, North Carolina. The Reaping itself was filmed in Shelby, near Hildebran, North Carolina.

Stay tuned for more news about the new Hunger Games movie. Read up on everything you need to know about the book, too!

This post has been updated.