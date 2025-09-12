Read Susannah's Letters For Belly & Conrad In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

It might have come as a shock in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 when Jeremiah opened Susannah's letter for his wedding day and it turned out to be a letter for Conrad. But if you rewatch the end of season 2, you can actually see the mixup happen onscreen! If you're wondering what Susannah wrote for Belly and Conrad, then you've come to the right place. The show finally showed us what Susannah's letter to Conrad said, but we also know what her letter to Belly says thanks to the novel.

Here's what Susannah wrote in her letters in the third The Summer I Turned Pretty book, We'll Always Have Summer.

What did Susannah write in her letters? Prime Video Dear Conrad, I can hardly believe my little bug is getting married today! I am just bursting at the thought that my beautiful boy has found the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with.



I only ever got to see you in love once, and for that I will always, always be grateful. Not just that I got to see you in love but I got to see you be loved. Oh, the way she looked at you—it was like you were the only boy in the world. As a mother, there is no greater gift to see her child be so dearly loved by another person. Today, if there is even a fraction of the love I saw then, I am more than happy, I am overjoyed.



Don’t be afraid to tell her every day how very much she means to you. Cook for her, be a good listener, don’t try to win every argument. Jewelry is always welcome. Pay attention to if she wears gold or silver. If she is not a jewelry girl, then chocolate.



Loving you always and forever,



Mom

What did the letter say in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Erika Doss/Prime Video Dearest Belly, Right now I am picturing you today, on your wedding day, looking radiant and lovely, the prettiest bride there ever was. I picture you about 30 or so, a woman who's had lots and lots of adventures and romances. I picture you marrying a man who is solid and studying strong, a man with kind eyes. I'm sure your young man is completely wonderful, even if he doesn't have the last name, Fisher! Ha. You know that I cannot love you more if you were my own daughter. My Belly, my special girl. Watching you grow up with one of the great joys of my life. My girl who aimed and earned for so many things.… A kitten, you could name Margaret, rainbow roller skates, edible bubble bath! A boy who would kiss you the way Rhett kissed Scarlet. I hope you found him, darling. Be happy. Be good to each other. All of my love always, Susannah.

What happens with the letters in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Erika Doss/Prime Video At the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, Susannah writes her letters for the three teens — but when they all spill on the floor, the letters get mixed up and put in the wrong envelopes.

When did Conrad write letters to Belly? Prime Video Conrad writes letters to Belly when she's abroad. There are five in the book, but the show condenses them into two letters: Belly gets the first one around Christmastime in the show, and receives another (along with Junior Mint and some Sour Patch Kids) at New Years.

What do Conrad's letters to Belly say? Prime Video My favorite letter in the book comes after Thanksgiving. Here's what it says: Dear Belly, You didn't write back. I thought for sure you would, you used to be so bad at following directions, now look at you… Kidding. Actually, I'm not — remember that time you tried to make boxed potatoes au gratin and you forgot to put in the cheese? Speaking of potatoes au gratin, your mom made some for Thanksgiving. Laurel invited us to dinner — my dad and Jere and me. I wasn't sure if Jere would come, but he did. It was awkward as hell. But then Steven put on football and we all just sat and watched and it was better. During the half, Jere asked if I'd heard from you and I said no. He said you've been chatting online. He said you cut your hair shorter, that it makes you look older, more mature. Then Laur showed us pictures of when she came to visit you. I want to go there some day. I heard you aren't hanging out with that guy Benito anymore. Don't say I didn't warn you… By the way, it looks good. Your hair. I don't think it makes you look older, though. Younger, if anything. I might as well be completely honest here, because who even knows if you're reading this… You might've thrown it out without opening it, which is your right. But I'll go ahead and say it — it killed me a little that Jere's seen you, talked to you. But I don't think he hates me anymore, which is the important thing. Also, in case I haven't made it clear… I think about you a lot. You're pretty much all I think about. Just so we're clear. Conrad

