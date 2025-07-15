'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast Revealed Who's Most Likely To Reveal A Spoiler (Exclusive)

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast has always been pretty good at avoiding spoilers. And considering the final season, which premieres July 16, promises pretty of heartbreak and surprises, spoiler-watch is at an all time high. So, naturally, when I talked to the cast (who are more like family at this point), I had to ask who the worst secret keeper is from TSITP!

Here's who The Summer I Turned Pretty cast says is most likely to spoil something about set.

Chris Briney Is Always Scared Gavin Casalegno Will Spoil 'TSITP' After I ask who's the worst secret keeper in the cast, Rain Spencer takes a pause, but Sean Kaufman immediately says, "I know my answer. Gavin." "He's so media trained, so he won't like give a spoiler in an interview, but the amount of times that we used to just be at Captain Bill's playing volleyball or something, and then he'd post on his Instagram to millions of followers and then we just get a bunch of people showing up." "Buses," Rain adds. "I remember one day, like a bus of girls just [arrived], and they all just like huddled around Gavin. He was like, 'Can we all just do a group photo so I don't have to do one by one with 100 girls?' I was like, 'That's so true.'"

"I will say I've been really impressed by everybody's ability to not spoil things," Chris Briney tells me in our exclusive Brit + Co interview with the cast. "We've also had some training." However, he only hesitates momentarily before adding, "I'm always worried that Gavin is about to say something. Like, he takes these pauses sometimes when he's when he's in the middle of a sentence and I'm like, 'He could finish this in a bad way." "Yeah, I have a few filters that it has to go through," Gavin admits. "It just takes a process like, 'Will this be bad?'"

Erika Doss/Prime Video Considering this third season is the final installment of the hit show, they won't have to worry about spoilers for much longer. But after all those fan theories that Steven dies in a car accident (have you SEEN the trailer?!), everyone's convinced Jenny Han just confirmed his death after admitting she sobbed during Sean's wrap. "I cried a lot at Sean's wrap," Jenny tells Brit + Co. "I was really sad. And then I also cried a lot at Rain's wrap...I was literally like, tears were streaming down my cheeks at Rain's wrap for some reason. I don't know why. I just got really emotional." "It's actually really funny because it's never as, not emotional — I always cry — but everybody had a different wrap date," Lola Tung adds. "Some people wrapped before other people, it's not like we all [finished filming at the same time]. Except for [the] first season, which we got very lucky. We were all at the deb ball and sort of got to have this very glamorous wrap together." "But usually it's spaced out and one person's getting on a plane to go somewhere and you're moving all your stuff out of your apartment," she continues. "It's emotional but you almost, like, don't even have time to process it until it's done and you're like, 'Oh wow okay, that actually just happened.' But I tend to cry on the last day." I'm definitely going to cry when the finale airs on September 17!

