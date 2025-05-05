Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

See The New 'We'll Always Have Summer' Book Cover Before 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Premieres

Chloe Williams​
May 05, 2025
The Summer I Turned Pretty just became the second TV show I've ever watched all the way through more than once. The coastal vibes, the beach, the Team Conrad vs. Jeremiah of it all — this teen drama is simply one of the best shows on TV right now, period. While we wait for season 3 to hit Prime Video July 16, why not add the The Summer I Turned Pretty books to your beach read list? Spoilers for the series below!

Here's your definitive guide to The Summer I Turned Pretty books by Jenny Han, which you can bookmark for your next vacation!

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Nothing is more important to Belly than her summers, and the people in them. Every June, her family whisks her away to Cousins Beach to join Susannah, plus Conrad and Jeremiah, at their beach house. Conrad and Jeremiah have always been there, but this one amazing, awful summer, everything changes.

It's Not Summer Without You

It's Not Summer Without You

Summer will never be the same again, and Belly doesn't know what to do. After Susannah received devastating news, Belly started wishing it would be winter forever. But when Jeremiah tells her that Conrad's disappeared, Belly decides to do whatever it takes to make everything right again.

We'll Always Have Summer

we'll always have summer

Jeremiah and Belly have been together for two years, but she's still not 100 percent sure he's her soulmate. Conrad has never forgiven himself for letting her go, and when he learns that Belly and Jeremiah are engaged, he decides to tell her how he really feels, even if it means breaking his own heart.

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty based on all 3 books?

So far, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 and 2 have been based on book 1 and 2. It looks like season 3 will also follow book 3 but if you ask me, the series could live beyond season 3. Hopefully those spinoff rumors are true!

Who does Belly end up with in book 3?

Belly ends up with Conrad in We'll Always Have Summer. The book ends with the couple's wedding! Check out 5 Details From The Summer I Turned Pretty Ending That Reveal Who Belly Ends Up With In Season 3 for our speculation on where the show is going 👀.

Tag us with all your The Summer I Turned Pretty book thoughts on TikTok!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.

