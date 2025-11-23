Now that it’s late fall and almost winter, it’s finally sweater season and I couldn’t be more excited. My bank account, on the other hand, is giving major side-eye after I went slightly overboard on cozy knits this year. Maybe I spent more than I should have, but it was worth it to maintain a sense of style all winter long.

Of course, the guilt kicked in. So I started doing a deep dive on how to keep my new sweaters in mint condition — and surprise, surprise: I’ve been washing and storing them totally wrong! Here’s how to wash and store your sweaters the right way, so they stay stretch and pill-free, soft, and looking fresh-off-the-rack for seasons (and decades!) to come.

Here's how to properly wash and store your sweaters!

Sweater Storage Target Give Them Some Breathing Room Y’all. I’ve been doing it wrong this whole flipping time. Most of us tend to shove all our heavy knits and bulky sweaters under our beds in a tightly concealed storage bag, right? As it turns out, this is a great way to damage the fabric fibers. Any stains, foul odors, or leftover deodorant smudges will cause major buildup for your winter wardrobe. To avoid this, be sure to store them in plastic bins or fabric storage like these Target Storage Cubes instead. To keep it fancy and high-end, feel free to add cedar chips and lavender so your luxury sweaters can avoid any run-ins with insects. It may sound slightly excessive and over the top, but it’s well worth it to keep your outfits as elegant and classy as possible.

Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash Don't Use Hangers During the winter months, the last thing you want to do is hang your sweaters up in your closet. This is a surefire way to collect dust and stretch the fibers. Instead, fold each one neatly and store them in your dresser drawer for ultimate protection.

Washing Sweaters Rachel Claire Skip The Washing Machine As someone who adores oversized sweaters, I was infuriated when I realized I had accidentally shrunk all of mine to a regular size after shoving them in the wash. All that money, wasted. As it turns out, the absolute best way to wash your sweaters is via handwashing. This is especially so when you’re dealing with knits, to avoid dreaded damage and holes. It’s best to do this using the coldest water temperature you can get, as well as non-bio detergent. Yet, not all of us have the time in our busy schedules to dedicate hours to handwashing our clothes. And, honestly, fair. If you must put them in the washing machine, be sure to set the cycle to hand wash or delicate.

Washing Sweaters Nataliya Melnychuk on Unsplash Wash Less Often Another tip is to be wary of how often you are washing your sweaters. Some believe you only need to wash your sweaters once a year. If there are any noticeable stains, you can gently hand-clean them. However, if you want to keep your sweaters extra clean, you can wash them more often, just don’t overdo it. Cotton and cashmere sweaters can last 3-4 wears before needing to be washed, while polyester and wool sweaters can withstand a bit longer, only requiring washing after 5 wears. By following these methods, you’ll be able to keep your sweaters in tip-top shape.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more cleaning and organizing tricks!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.