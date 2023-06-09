10 Of The Best Summer TV Shows For 2023
You've got popcorn to eat and you've got summer movies to watch, but if you're in the mood to stay in bed this weekend, you need some good summer show recommendations! These new TV shows are feel-good, engaging, and laugh-out-loud funny. Feel free to binge watch the ones that have already hit streaming services while you wait for the next ones to drop!
Never Have I Ever — On Netflix
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 410 of Never Have I Ever.
Image via Lara Solanki/Netflix
In the final season of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's show, Devi is taking a major step as she finishes high school. After hooking up with Ben, Devi has to figure out their new dynamic, and how to deal with Paxton's surprise return. Oh, she's also set on getting into Princeton.
iCarly — On Paramount+
Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay and Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson in iCarly, episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2023.
Image via Lisa Rose/Paramount+
Everyone's favorite vlogger is back, this time as a 20-something navigating life, love, and all of the complications that come with them. This time around, Carly and Freddie are trying to figure out their relationship, while Spencer decides to go back to his roots and Harper reunites with some old rivals.
The Crowded Room — On Apple TV+
Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland in "The Crowded Room," now streaming on Apple TV+.
Image via Apple TV+
Tom Holland stars in and executive produces this limited series about Danny Sullivan, who's arrested after his involvement in a 1979 New York City shooting. As interrogator Rya interviews Danny, she learns more about his story — and how his past shaped him into who he is today.
The Tony Awards — On CBS June 11
Alex Newell as Lulu, Caroline Innerbichler as Maizy, Kevin Cahoon as Peanut and Andrew Durand as Beau in Shucked.
Image via Evan Zimmerman and Matthew Murphy
Okay, while the Tony Awards aren't technically a summer TV show, we're more than excited to watch the awards ceremony. Celebs like Micaela Diamond, Jessica Chastain, and Sara Bareilles are all nominated, as are shows like Parade, Shucked, and Sweeney Todd. Ariana DeBose is hosting.
Secret Invasion — On Disney+ June 21
Emilia Clarke as G'iah in Marvel Studios' SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+.
Image via Gareth Gatrell.
Skrulls (a group of shapeshifting aliens) have managed to invade every powerful industry all over the world. Their mission? Take down all of earth's protection, all in secret.
The Bear — On Hulu June 22
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
Image via FX/Hulu
In season two of the hit show, Carmy, Sydney, and Richie are determined to turn their restaurant into an upscale spot. As the building begins to undergo a transformation, so does each other characters, and it doesn't take long for everyone to realize that opening a new restaurant is much harder than they anticipated.
And Just Like That — On Max June 22
Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That"
Image via Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
Carrie and her friends are back for another season of antics as they navigate life, love, and friendships in their 50's.
Grown-ish — On Freeform June 28
Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner in Grown-ish
Image via Freeform
The final season of this Freeform series Andre Johnson Jr. on his own after Zoey's graduation from Cal U. But even if Zoey's not there in person, Andre can't seem to escape her shadow — no matter how hard he tries.
The Summer I Turned Pretty — On Prime Video July 14
Lola Tung (Belly), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah)
Image via Erika Doss/Prime Video
Summer isn't the same for Belly this year. Conrad and Jeremiah are fighting, Susannah's cancer has returned. Belly doesn't know how to handle all of the changes — especially when an unexpected visitor threatens the future of their beloved beach house. It's up to Belly, Taylor, and the boys to set things right.
Only Murders In The Building — On Hulu August 8
Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building.
Image via Hulu
After the lead actor in Oliver's Broadway return dies onstage, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver have to figure out who's behind the murder — before the killer takes another victim.
Let us know which summer show you're most excited for in the comments!
Lead image via Hulu
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!