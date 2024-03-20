The 14 Most-Anticipated April Movies For 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
While this year's new TV shows have totally dominated our screen time, I cannot stop talking about these upcoming April movies. April is all about lush gardens, fresh air, and plenty of sunshine, and these movies have the exact vibe I'm craving. We've got everything from the most creative rom-com ever featuring Riverdale star Camila Mendes to Zendaya's brand new (and super steamy) sports rom-dram. You definitely won't want to miss these spring movies!
The Most-Anticipated April Movies For 2024
Someone Like You — In Theaters April 2, 2024
Dawson is trying to figure out what life looks like after the sudden death of his best friend London. When he learns about London's secret twin sister Andi, he sets out to find her — and learns she's looking for her birth parents. Before long, Andi and Dawson's paths cross and their lives change forever.
Someone Like You hits theaters April 2 and stars Jake Allyn, Lynn Collins, Sarah Fisher, Bart Johnson, and Robyn Lively.
Música — On Prime Video April 4, 2024
Música was one of the coolest viewing experiences I've ever had. This April movie follows Rudy, an artist who lives with synesthesia and struggles to balance the ins and outs of daily life with his passion for music. When he meets Isabella, his world becomes more colorful than it's ever been before, and the musical journey he goes on is unlike anything you've ever seen!
Música is available to stream on Prime Video April 4. The movie stars Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale, Maria Mancuso, and J.B. Smoove.
How to Date Billy Walsh — On Prime Video April 5, 2024
Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran is back as Amelia, whose best friend Archie is keeping a huge secret: he's been in love with her their whole lives. But when Amelia falls for new American student Billy Walsh, it kind of interrupts Archie's plan to confess his feelings.
How to Date Billy Walsh premieres on Prime Video April 5 and stars Sebastian Croft, Charithra Chandran, and Tanner Buchanan.
Monkey Man — In Theaters April 5, 2024
This April movie revolves around a young man driven by a quest to avenge his mother and bring down a corrupt and evil group of leaders at the same time. Not only does the film star Dev Patel, but he's also directing, while Jordan Peele is producing.
Monkey Man hits theaters April 5 and stars Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Dev Patel.
The Absence Of Eden — In Theaters April 12, 2024
Garrett Hedlund and Zoe Saldaña star in this film, which follows an ICE agent struggling with his role as a border security agent and an undocumented woman trying to escape a cartel.
The Absence Of Eden hits theaters April 12 and stars Zoe Saldaña, Garrett Hedlund, Adria Arjona, and Tom Waits.
Civil War — In Theaters April 12, 2024
This apocalyptic April movie follows a group of journalists (played by Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, and Stephen McKinley Henderson) as they make their way across a war-torn version of modern America.
Civil War premieres April 12 and stars Kirsten Dunst, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Wagner Moura, Jesse Plemmons, Cailee Spaeny.
The Greatest Hits — On Hulu April 12, 2024
Harriet consumes music like she consumes air, but is totally unprepared for her favorite songs to start transporting her to the past. The more she listens, the more she relives her previous relationship through her ex's memories. The only complication? She's also falling for a new love interest in the present.
The Greatest Hits is available to stream on Hulu starting April 12. The film stars Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, Austin Crute, and David Corenswet.
Irena's Vow — In Theaters April 15, 2024
The Book Thief and Yellowjackets star Sophie Nélisse is back as Irena, a Polish nurse and housekeeper during World War II. As the atrocities of the Holocaust surround Europe, Irena offers Jewish people in her community a place to hide — in the cellar of her German Nazi employer's home.
Irena's Vow hits theaters April 15 and stars Sophie Nélisse, Andrzej Seweryn, Eliza Rycembel, Maciej Nawrocki, Aleksandar Milicevic, Tomasz Tyndyk, and Nela Maciejewska.
Abigail — In Theaters April 19, 2024
When a group of kidnappers nab a mastermind's 12-year-old daughter, all they have to do is watch her overnight and accept the $50 million ransom in the morning. But as the criminals begin to disappear, they realize she's no ordinary little girl.
Abigail premieres April 19 and stars Melissa Barrera, William Catlett, Angus Cloud, Kevin Durand, Giancarlo Esposito, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, and Alisha Weir.
Sasquatch Sunset — In Theaters April 19, 2024
The last family of Sasquatches is fighting to survive, and to stay strong, as the world continually changes around them. The trailer is totally giving the same 1970s vibes Daisy Jones gave us, and it promises to be equal parts outlandish and heartwarming.
Sasquatch Sunset hits theaters April 19 and stars Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner, and Christophe Zajac-Denek.
Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver — On Netflix April 19, 2024
In the second installment of the Rebel Moon franchise, Kora is leading the people of Veldt to defend their home and fight against the Motherworld. But as they prepare for battle, secrets, intentions, and relationships threaten to shake their bond.
Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver hits Netflix April 19 and stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Donna Bae, E Duffy, and Cleopatra Coleman.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare — In Theaters April 19, 2024
This April movie is for the spy lovers! Henry Cavill, Eiza González, and Henry Golding are just three ministry members taking part in Winston Churchill's secret Nazi-fighting organization. It promises to be unlike any other adventure movie this year and I can't wait!
You can see The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on April 19. The movie stars Henry Cavill, Cary Elwes, Eiza González, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Alan Ritchson, and Til Schweiger.
Challengers — In Theaters April 26, 2024
Zendaya's Tashi, a tennis pro-turned-coach is training her husband Art to become the next big thing. When Art ends up competing against Patrick (his ex-best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend), things get complicated — both on and off the court.
Challengers hits theaters April 26 and stars Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor, and Zendaya.
Unsung Hero — In Theaters April 26, 2024
This April movie is inspired by the Smallbones, an IRL family who move from Australia to the US in 1991 after their music company implodes. Now, parents David and Helen have to rebuild their lives with nothing but faith and music to keep them going. The coolest part? Kids Rebecca, Luke, and Joel become international music artists by the mid-2000s.
Unsung Hero is in theaters April 26 and stars Daisy Betts, Kirrilee Berger, Diesel La Torraca, Jonathan Jackson, JJ Pantano, Joel Smallbone.
