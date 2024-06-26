Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edebriri Finally Spoke On Those "The Bear" Romance Rumors Between Carmy And Sydney
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Fans of The Bear have been eagerly anticipating the return of the hit series, and the time has finally arrived! The TV show drops at 9PM June 26 on Hulu, and we'll finally see how Carmy gets out of the fridge, what happens between Carmy and Claire, and whether The Bear is a roaring success.
However, it looks like we won't be seeing one popular theory come true because while some fans have been hoping Ayo Edebiri's Sydney and Jeremy Allen White's Carmy would become romantically involved, the stars finally weighed in during season 3's press conference.
FX
Both Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White responded with “No" when asked if we'd see a romance this season between their two characters.
“There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications [between Carmy and Sydney],” Jeremy says (via Vanity Fair). The two characters, however, are becoming business partners this season, which is sure to lead to a brand new dynamic.
“[Carmy's] not the best communicator, but he will often make a sort of grand gesture like that to try and communicate to Syd or the kitchen or whomever,” he continues. “He’s got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren’t always aware of exactly what’s going on. You’ll see, obviously, how that affects Carmen and Syd’s relationship, but I think Carmen’s trying to welcome her in a little bit was the point of the partnership agreement.”
“Carmy is somebody that I think she’s really looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with,” Ayo adds. “It’s, I think, a lot more chaotic than she might have idealized before they really started working together.”
Were you hoping for a romance between Sydney and Carmy, or are you happy to see them stay friends? Let us know on Facebook and check out the latest news on The Bear season 4!
Lead images via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!