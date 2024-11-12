OMG 'The Bear' Season 4 First Look Is An Absolute Spoiler
Foodies and TV show fans alike are in for a treat because not only is The Bear season 3 streaming now after its June 26 premiere, but The Bear season 4 will begin production soon! While Deadline reported Jeremy Allen White's hit show was secretly renewed for a fourth season, and would film back-to-back with season 3, the actor recently revealed when the actors will start filming. Given the popularity of The Bear cast and all their new projects (Inside Out 2! Fantastic Four!), I'm hoping it's sooner rather than later! Here's everything you need to know about The Bear season 4.
Watch The First Look For 'The Bear' Season 4
When is The Bear season 4 filming?
When asked about The Bear season 4 filming, Jeremy Allen White revealed he's "not sure exactly" when he'll reunite with his cast mates. “I know it’s not going to be until next year," he says in an interview with Esquire UK. "I imagine sometime early next year, a similar start date to the last couple of years: February/March time."
Will there be season 4 of The Bear?
Yes, The Bear season 4 is on its way! FX renewed the series ahead of the season 3 release. While some fans are wondering if season 4 of The Bear will be the final season (which is what happened with Donald Glover's Atlanta), I think The Bear is one show that could run for at least six seasons, if not more!
During the press conference for season 3, the cast talked started teasing season 4. "We did something like [filming back-to-back]," Jeremy Allen White says (via Decider), while Ayo Edebiri adds, "Yeah, a little version of it, sort of. But not exactly...Is that helpful for journalism?"
"You’ll have to find out!" Abby Elliot says.
When will The Bear season 4 come out?
We'll probably see The Bear season 4 in the summer of 2025. Every season of The Bear so far has released in June (season 1 released in 2022, season 2 in 2023, and season 3 in 2024), so we're hoping the senior installment will come to Hulu in June 2025.
Who will be in The Bear season 4 cast?
The Bear cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson. Fingers crossed we get to see guest stars like Will Poulter, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Sarah Paulson again!
What is the plot line of The Bear?
Seasons 1 of The Bear follows Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to Chicago to take over his late brother's restaurant The Beef. There's ton of friction when he doesn't fit in with the rest of the kitchen, but with newcomer Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and his sister Natalie (Abby Elliott), they set out to turn The Beef into a brand new restaurant that will change the Chicago food scene forever.
Season 2 is all about the team renovating the restaurant into something upscale and chic, while season 3 follows their first few months open. Season 3 ended with The Bear receiving a make-or-break review...before immediately cutting to black. So it looks like season 4 will be all about the review — and its fallout.
When is season 3 of The Bear streaming?
You can watch all 10 episodes of The Bear season 3 on Hulu now!
Lead image via Matt Dinerstein/FX
