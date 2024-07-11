8 Flattering Target Dresses On Sale For Circle Week
If you aren't already a Target Circle member, where have you been? It quite literally costs nothing to get access to hundreds of deals regularly, including Circle Week. This is one of Target's biggest sale of the season with exclusive deals for their members. You can shop the entire store at a discount, but as a fashion girly, I would like to draw your attention to some of the killer deals on clothes. Since it is the summer, why not add some more dresses to your wardrobe! But you gotta hurry, because Circle Week is over on July 13th!
Target
Women's Smocked Mini Sundress - Universal Thread™
A la sisterhood of the traveling pants, this kind of dress will look good on anyone. It's stretchy, it's comfortable, and it has pockets...what more could you ask for? You can shop this dress in several colors and patterns for $18 (was $25).
Target
Women's Knit Midi Dress - A New Day™
This dress was very highly rated (4.7 stars) by customers for its fit and quality. This piece is a staple that is both chic and comfortable. This knit dress is available in 3 colors for $18 (was $25).
Target
Women's Cap Sleeve Lace Mini Babydoll Dress - Wild Fable™
I can never say no to a dress that's fun, flirty, and flowy. These are the kinds of cottagecore dresses that make me want to frolic in a field, or wear to a concert. So if you plan to do either of those things, I would get this $20 (was $28) dress!
Target
Women's Ruched Maxi A-Line Dress - Universal Thread™
The leopard print is just a total chefs kiss moment. I think a strapless dress with a dropped waist screams elegance. Add some gold jewelry and some sandals, and you're ready to hit the town for a nice dinner date. Make a statement with this print for $25 (was $35).
Target
Women's Satin Flutter Cap Sleeve Mini Bubble Dress - Wild Fable™
You guys, a bubble dress or skirt is THE moment right now. I love how it adds dimension to the outfit without being too poofy. Don't miss out on the trend and get yourself a bubble dress for $25 (was $35).
Target
Women's Wow Occasion Knotted Midi Dress - A New Day™
This pretty pink dress caught my eye for the neckline alone. The unique knotted top makes a statement and elevates the whole outfit. I personally think this would be a great affordable wedding guest dress, if you have any weddings coming up this season. With the Target Circle deal, you can buy this dress for $28 (was $40).
Target
Women's Mini A-Line Dress - A New Day™
I am such a sucker for a dress with shape. Whether or not you have curves, this dress will get the job done. There are endless possibilities for a little black dress like this, accessories will be your best friend. Shop this A-line look for only $21 (was $30).
Target
Women's Long Sleeve Open Back Maxi Dress - Future Collective™
What a stunning summer color! This dress is so funky, and it's basically begging to be worn on a beach vacation. Knit dresses like this make for really versatile clothing, like you could wear this out to dinner or as a beach cover up. Don't pass up on this super fun dress for $30 (was $42).
Subscribe to our newsletter more shopping deals like this!
Brit+Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Target