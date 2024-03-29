These Must-Have Vacation Dresses Will Make You Want To Book Your Next Trip ASAP
Spring is finally here and summer is just around the corner, so it's definitely time for some vacation dresses ASAP! While I'm so excited for summertime and planning upcoming vacations, I'm also just as excited to shop for those trips. I've picked out some of our favorite new styles, upcoming trends, and more! You'll love these flirty side-slit dresses, classic midi styles dresses, and more. These dresses will be sure to make you want to hit "Book Flight" on any pending summer plans so be warned now! Happy vacationing...and shopping! 😘
Shop Vacation Dresses Here
ASTR The Label A-Line Dress
Who doesn't love a little black dress? It's truly a necessity because of how versatile it is, and I LOVE this simple off-the-shoulder look of this one from ASTR The Label. Plus, the price-point is perfect! Try styling this vacation dress with simple black sandals or some trendy flats.
ASTR The Label Floral Lace Dress
This lace, mint green dress is perfect for a beach front dinner. The pastel color is the perfect cross between green and blue, flattering so many different skin tones. Pair it with some scrappy white sandals with a white clutch for the cutest outfit on a coastal vacation!
House of CB Ariela Side Slit Gown
This fiery red dress is exactly what I think of when I hear the words "tropical vacation." With this flouncy number, you're super on trend with the ruffles because they are very popular at the moment. And you even have a sexy edge to it with the side slit which I love!
With this number there is no such thing as too much so I recommend you add some flair with gold lace up sandals and a gold shoulder bag!
ASOS Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress
ASOS has such classic and easy designs that make you look so chic and put together like this dress here. I love the mint green color here, and especially love the way the fabric flows. You're sure to look like a summer dream who belongs frolicking in a garden in the South of France. So chic and perfect for brunch at a little, summer getaway!
Reformation Citron Mini Dress
A cute little mini is a MUST for any summer getaway...and who doesn't live for Reformation's styles?! Their dresses are perfection and such high quality! Plus, a red moment is sure to make a statement for summer! I'd recommend styling it up with some mary jane heels or dressing it down with sandals and a basket bag; very Jane Birkin-esque style!
House Of CB Sabrina Corset Fit And Flare Dress
House of CB is the It Girl brand at the moment — everyone's obsessing over their pieces, and I am too! This floral dress had a viral moment because of how cinched in the waist and chest area is. It has an adjustable tie to tighten or loosen it to your choosing.
The floral design is absolutely screaming summer, and I'm thinking it should be paired with white sandals and a cute mini bag. Even throw on a light cardigan with it for any nighttime summer breeze.
Reformation Marella Puff Sleeve Dress
This dress is linen perfection! Linen is summer in a fabric because of how lightweight it can be, so it's gonna be perfect for those long summer days in the heat whether you're walking around a city sight-seeing or going out to dinner on the beach! This dress can definitely weather it all no matter the...well, weather. 😉 So no matter the temperature or location, this dress is sure to keep you comfortable, cool, and cute! I'm obsessed!
