30 Of The Best Target Circle Week Deals On Clothes, Beauty, And Home
Target Circle Week is officially upon us, and it's the best time to treat yourself without breaking the bank! The sale lasts from October 1 through October 7, with some deals lasting the entire week and some going fast. In order to take advantage of the deals, you must be a Target Circle member (you can join online for free!).
Some of our favorite deals are in the style, beauty, and home departments. If you're looking to build up your wardrobe, there are plenty of clothes that are currently 30% off. When you spend $25 on beauty products this week, you get a $5 gift card. And, if you're hoping to pick up some new items for your home, many products are on sale in this category as well.
To help you out, here's a breakdown of our favorite apparel, beauty, and home products from the sale!
Clothing Deals
Shrunken Rip Turtleneck Pullover Sweater
Available in six different colors, this ribbed turtleneck sweater is the perfect fall staple. Throw it on with a skirt, some jeans, or a pair of work pants, and you've got yourself one cute outfit.
Universal Thread Open Front Cardigan
You can never have too many cardigans...especially when they're 30% off! This warm, open-front cardigan is available in seven different colors and has textured stitching and ribbed cuffs. It's a great transition piece as we move into colder but aren't quite ready for full-on jackets.
Women's Slouchy Shrug Sweater
If you've been on TikTok lately, you know that those adorable slouchy shrugs are in. Target has them available in three different neutral colors that are great for any fall outfit.
Women's Cardigan
This adorable, lightweight cardigan is available in seven different colors. It has balloon-sleeves that set it apart from your average cardigan and a stylish button-front design.
Crewneck Feathered Pullover Sweater
The perfect pullover sweater is currently on sale — and it's available in *three* different colors! With a crew neckline and a below-the-waist length, this sweater is great for work or for the weekend.
Crewneck Pullover Sweater
This thick cable knit pullover sweater feels like a luxurious find. The ribbed cuff and hem, as well as the cropped length, add a little something extra and make it a fun piece to style.
Fitted Off The Shoulder Sweater Top
Okay, tell me this baby pink sweater isn't totally giving Barbie? The off-the-shoulder design is perfect for a night out, and if you've fallen in love with it and want more there are three other colors available.
V-Neck Bralette Sweater
I think Target may have dropped the ultimate fall lounge piece. A sweater and a bralette combined? In six different colors? Yes, please!
High-Rise Slim Straight Leg Pintuck Ankle Pants
Looking to level up your business casual attire? These black high-rise pants are comfortable and adorable.
High-Rise Relaxed Fit Full Length Baggy Wide Leg Trousers
Viral Abercrombie pant duuupe? These high-rise full-length trousers are perfect to pair with a body suit and a cardigan for a look that can easily be worn to work and to dinner right after.
High-Rise 90's Slim Jeans
Looking for a sign to pick up another pair of jeans? Consider this it! I love that these jeans are available in regular, short, and long — making them perfect no matter your height. Plus, they're available in four different colors!
DENIZEN From Levi's Women's High-Rise Sculpting Straight Jeans
If you're looking for a pair of jeans to go with all of those cute sweaters currently on sale, these DENIZEN by Levi's ones are great. They're available in both black and blue and have five pockets!
Beauty Deals
Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under Eye Concealer
This concealer went viral on TikTok for a reason! It's full-coverage, ultra-creamy, and is so easy to blend.
ColourPop Just A Tint Lipstick
For the "clean girl" aesthetic, this hydrating lip tint is a must-have. It is made with shea butter that keeps your lips hydrated and enhances your natural lip color!
Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Foaming Gel Wash
Though best-known for their scrubs, don't sleep on Tree Hut's body washes. This one smells just like you would imagine it to, like pumpkin heaven!
e.l.f. Putty Primer
e.l.f. has been killing the makeup game lately, and this putty primer does not disappoint. There are four different options available that each target a different makeup goal: poreless, luminous, matte, and acne fighting.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches
These Hero Cosmetics patches make it so that a pimple never has to ruin your day. They have a translucent finish that allows you to wear them out and absorb that yucky gunk from your pimples in hours, making them look like they were never there.
PanOxyl
Another viral TikTok product! This face wash is great for treating and preventing acne, without drying out your face.
Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Looking to grow out your hair? This Mielle hair oil is seriously effective at doing just that, as well as soothing dry scalps and smoothing split ends.
La Roche Posay Face Moisturizer With Sunscreen
Keep your face moisturized and protected all year round with this product. It feels luxurious on the skin and is paraban and fragrance-free!
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
In my opinion, nothing beats this mascara. It comes in six shades and seriously volumizes and lengthens like no other.
CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum
Vitamin C is one of the best ingredients to get that "glowing from within" look, and this product is packed with it. It helps brighten your skin, as well as improve texture and hydration.
Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo With Vitamin C
Speaking of Vitamin C, this Kristin Ess dry shampoo has it as a main ingredient! It is perfect for getting rid of oily hair and is designed to extend your blow outs.
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
To get that just-walked-out-of-the-salon look, you can't go wrong with this Revlon brush. It is so easy to use and gives you the perfect blowout every time.
Home Deals
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
What's a morning without coffee? Make things super simple with this easy-to-use coffee maker that's usually $90 but is currently on sale for $60.
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker
Make yourself a nice, bubbly drink from the comfort of your home with this seriously cool SodaStream. It is usually $150 but is currently 30% off!
FoodSaver Select Vacuum Sealer Special Edition
Keep your delicious food fresh longer with this vacuum sealer. It is designed to keep your food airtight and is currently $45 off!
Crock Pot 6qt Cook And Carry Programmable Slow Cooker
A crock pot for just $25? Sign me up! This is a serious steal, as it's usually $50 for this aesthetically appealing, large capacity crock pot.
Shark ION Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Why vacuum when you can have a robot do it for you? This vacuum has 120-minute runtime, voice control, three brush types, and intelligent cliff sensors.
KitchenAid Lift Bowl Stand Mixer
In your baking era? This KitchenAid Lift Bowl Mixer is perfect for whipping up all those fall treats and is currently discounted to $280 from $450.
Header image via Shabaz Usmani/Unsplash