I’ve been poked and jabbed with many skincare tools in my time (you can thank my facialist), but I’ve never really delved into the world of at-home treatments – until now. I’m a huge fan of red light therapy because it’s not only quite relaxing to me, but it is very beneficial to my skin. It can help aid all sorts of skincare woes, from inflammation to scar healing. I’ve been sitting on the bench watching influencers and everyday beauty-lovers try the viral Solawave wand, so I decided it was finally time to try it out.

Read on for my full review of the Solawave wand!



My First Impressions Of The Solawave Meredith Holser The Solawave wand claims to “reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and puffiness” using a combination of non-invasive science-backed red light, microcurrents, and warmth to target them. I really was drawn to its non-invasive quality, and based on the many TikToks I watched of people using the Solawave, it looked way too easy to be true.

Meredith Holser On first impression, I liked how compact the Solawave wand was. It wasn’t nearly as bulky like other red light therapy masks I’ve tried, which is especially pleasant since I could take it on-the-go. The red light component of the Solawave even turns to the side so that it fits nicely in the included carrying case (a true makeup bag must-have). The process of using the Solawave turned out to be just as easy as I initially thought. After a quick charge of 10 minutes, a single press of a button, and five minutes worth of moving the wand in an upward motion all around my face, the routine was complete.

The Process Of Using The Solawave Wand Meredith Holser The Solawave delivers its treatment in several ways: red light, a vibrating microcurrent, and gentle heat. I honestly didn’t expect the red light to be as strong as it was, considering how small the wand is. I found that the light was vibrant and strong, and since I had to hold it up right against my face to use it, I felt confident that my skin was receiving a thorough red light therapy treatment. The vibrating microcurrent felt really relaxing on my face. According to Solawave , these currents help “boost your skin's ability to absorb serums and creams.” I most consistently used it in conjunction with the Solawave Skin Therapy Activating Serum, which is recommended to amplify the wand’s performance, but I really didn’t observe much absorption from it. I only noticed a nice level of absorption when I used the wand with my trusty Kiehl’s Ultra Face Cream – with this power duo, my skin felt even more hydrated and visibly plump than if I had just used the face cream on its own. Finally, the warmth of the wand also felt supremely relaxing. This higher-temperature treatment claims to play a big role in rejuvenating the skin, and boy, did I feel rejuvenated. My only bone to pick with this aspect of the at-home treatment was I found the heat got more and more intense with sustained use (more than three minutes), and became a bit distracting from the overall experience. It wasn’t necessarily hot to the point that it’d burn me, but when I found it unpleasant, I knew it was time to turn off the wand. Generally, the Solawave is super easy to use and provides a pleasant at-home skincare experience. Since it’s non-invasive, it’s pretty low-risk to use it yourself, which I am all for!

Does The Solawave Actually Work? Here Are My Results! Meredith Holser Now, let’s talk about the results. I feel like my face looks quite the same before using it as it does after, but that may be due to the length of time I've been using the Solawave wand. More than anything, I wanted to use it to target the fine lines around my mouth and eyes. I wanted to see some lift! I haven’t observed a massive change in those zones yet.

Meredith Holser That being said, I still observe that my skin is glowier and overall more awake after using the wand for a few minutes per day. I definitely prefer using the Solawave with a layer of moisturizer than the included serum since it helps my skin absorb that good, good moisture. You could also use it with a multitude of different serums that target different skincare concerns like dullness, acne scarring, signs of aging, and breakouts.

The Verdict On The Viral Solawave Wand Amazon Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand The latest iteration of the Solawave wand currently retails for $169 on Amazon, a price that can be a little jarring depending on your skincare budget. The way I see it, that amount of money is what I’d be paying for a single facial treatment out of the house (ew, leaving the house?!). So, being able to self-administer similar treatments consistently for the one-time price of the tool is definitely worth it in my eyes. Sure, it may not perform at exactly the same caliber as your professional facialists’ microdermabrasion tool or red light mask, but given the product’s claims and price, there’s endless value in doing it yourself.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.