Target Circle Week Deals Are In: Grab These 8 Discounted Books We Love ASAP
Target Circle Week is back and it's bringing tons of great book deals with it! There's book club favorites, spicy romance reads, and more! Let's skip the chitchatting to see what kind of deals you can snag on all our favorite books — including our top picks! Plus, you can score a presale that I just know you'll be excited about. Keep reading for all the hottest Target Circle Week book deals!
When is Target Circle Week?
Target
Target Circle Week started July 7, and it ends on Saturday, July 13. If you buy 2 books, you can get a free one during the Target Circle week sale. That gives you three days to stock up on plenty of new reads!
Target
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Feyre's life changes forever after she kills a lone wolf in the woods as a way to help her family survive. This lands her in hot water with the terrifying Fae she's always heard stories about, particularly Tamlin. As she adjusts to her new life in the Spring Court, she encounters other Fae, mystical beings, and terrible creatures who all live by their own set of rules.
Her very life hangs in limbo as she gets closer to Tamlin and realizes the fight for their love may claim her last breath.
Target
Summer Romance by Annabel Monaghan
Ali Morris penchant for organizing other people's lives falls short when it comes to her own. To be fair, her mom's death still weighs heavy on her heart which makes her feel like she has just enough energy to skate by in life.
Still, she can see how things have gotten off track so she decides to try making small changes. Some kind of way life decides to reward her efforts by introducing her to a man named Ethan. A man who's intrigued by her.
Though Ali feels the cards are stacked against her, she opens herself up to a quick summer fling. But, some flings have deeper roots than others and she'll have to make another choice that could alter her life again.
Target
Funny Story by Emily Henry
Daphne's life is in a pickle because her so-called loving fiancé Peter suddenly realizes he's been in love with his best friend Petra the entire time. I mean, she uprooted her life for this guy and he decides to say, "Sorry, but my heart belongs to another." Bummer.
So, Daphne spends her days working at the local library in Waning Bay, Michigan and ends up becoming the roommate of Petra's ex, Miles Novak. They rarely talk and that works for them...until they realize they're sitting on a goldmine of a faux romantic opportunity.
Since their exes are so in love with each other, why can't they play the part of a happy couple who's having the best summer of their lives? They're only pretending...right? Grab Funny Story before it turns into a movie!
Target
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
Lily's never expected life to be a bowl of cherries, but she still finds herself being content with how things are going. She's an entrepreneur who gets to live life on her terms and that's great.
But, she doesn't expect to fall for attractive neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. The energy is electric between them, something neither of deny. The only issue is that Ryle seems to be 100% against being in a committed relationship. He's okay with them dating, but that's as far as he's willing to go.
Though Lily is perplexed about this, she decides they have something that's still worth pursuing. Another one you definitely wanna read before the movie comes out this year!
Target
Just For the Summer by Abby Jimenez
No one's dating history should be dissected on social media unless they're a celebrity, but Justin finds himself the unlucky subject of a Reddit thread. For some reason, everyone he dates ends up finding their romantic twin flame while he's left to pick up the end of their relationship. Then he meets Emma.
Emma's on her way to fulfill a portion of her job as a traveling nurse in Minnesota, but she realizes 'dating' Justin may be the best way to change her own unlucky romantic life.
They decide to spend some time at a cottage on Lake Minnetonka to have a quick summer romance, but things get sticky when their individual family issues mix with their plans. Soon they realize that maybe their unlucky romantic lives were only because they may have been meant to find each other.
Target
The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager
Casey Fletcher is trying to turn her life around despite the fact her partner's no longer alive and she's plagued by one bad article after another. Choosing to take a break from the hustle and bustle of being an actress, she decides to find comfort in Vermont.
With nothing better to do with her time, she alternates between drinking and spying on her neighbors, Tom and Katherine. Eventually she and Katherine become close, but this comes with a price. Something is off about Tom and Katherine's marriage, something Casey can't put her finger on.
When Katherine disappears, Casey's instincts tell her that Tom had something to do with it. But, she'll discover that the rabbit hole goes even deeper.
Target
Long Shot by Kennedy Ryan
Fans of Kennedy Ryan will love reading the Hoops series — they're filled with her signature charismatic writing and spicy scenes we know and love.
Long Shot follows the tale of Iris DuPree and August West's intertwined fate. Though they initially meet during their college days, they're unable to move forward with their attraction because Iris is already involved with someone who happens to be August's rival.
This doesn't stop them from thinking about each other long after their lives take different paths, but it's clear that Iris is trapped in her relationship. A chance meeting with August feels like a bright spot, but it'll take a long time before Iris is completely ready to trust that he's different from what she's become used to.
It'll take a miracle for her to truly escape the glass house she's in so she can build something entirely different with August.
Honorable Mention
Target
Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros
Rebecca Yarros hasn't revealed the plot for Onyx Storm yet, but that doesn't mean you can't pre-order the third book in the Empryean series! Based on the brief synopsis on Target's site, we can expect that our favorite characters will be in the flights and fights of their lives.
Here's some cute bookshelves if you need extra space for your new Target Circle Week finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead images via Target
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.