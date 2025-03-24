And just like that, it’s Target Circle Week again! We’re totally locked in for this year’s lineup of deals, especially when it comes to spring fashion finds. Any chance we get to refresh our wardrobe for a new season, we’re going to take, and Target’s current collection of under-$15 styles is making it easier (and more affordable) than ever.

Scroll on to shop our 9 favorite fashion deals to shop at Target this week!

Target A New Day Tank Mini Shift Dress This adorable gingham number is just $14 on sale (originally $20). It's easy, breezy, and comes in so many more colors to suit your springtime vibe. We're already plotting on how we're going to dress it up with boots and a vintage cardi!

Target A New Day Slim Fit Ribbed Tank Top This $8 (on sale for $6) ribbed tank, shoppable in 11 stunning colors and patterns, fits the bod so well. Whether you use it as a layering piece or let it fly solo, it will be flattering nonetheless. We can't get enough of this trendy baby pink shade!

Target A New Day Short Sleeve T-Shirt Sometimes you just can't go wrong with a basic tee – but said tee needs to be lookin' crisp and clean! Refresh your t-shirt drawer with this easy-fitting $8 pick (on sale for $6 now!) that comes in 13 solid colors to pair with everything from jeans and shorts to skirts and overalls for spring!

Target A New Day Mid-Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts These $13 (originally $18) pull-on shorts are made of linen, so they're superbly breathable during the warmer months. They're also part of a matching set that lets you get ready – and look oh-so pulled-together – in a jiffy!

Target Universal Thread Rib-Knit Maxi Bodycon Dress

Oh, yeah. This $14 (originally $20) bodycon dress is the curve-hugging design of our dreams! With a flattering high neckline and a flirty leg slit, this is the kind of dress we're reaching for on a weekly basis to wear with denim jackets and sweaters alike.

Target Wild Fable High-Rise A-Line Skort Finding a good black mini skirt can be a real challenge – but with this $14 (originally $20) Target find, the challenge is no more! Made of a mid-weight rayon-nylon blend fabric with added spandex for stretch, it fits the waist really well before falling into a goes-with-everything a-line shape.

Target Universal Thread High-Rise Boxer Pull-On Shorts Hello, Scandi style! These $11 (originally $15) boxer-style shorts come in the cheeriest springtime peach color that's accented subtly with white stripes. Plus, the waistband features a fun lil' flower for added seasonality! They'll look wonderful, whether you're hanging out at home or making a coffee run on the weekend.

Target A New Day Short Sleeve Ribbed T-Shirt This $8 tee (currently on sale for $6) is the ideal layering piece for spring since it fits you nicely without being too uncomfy or restricting. Shop it in 8 playful colors now!

Target Wild Fable Mid-Rise 5-Pocket Denim Mini Skirt This $14 (originally $20) skirt comes in a comfy mid-rise fit that's easily worthy of everyday wear. It boasts all the classic details you'd expect, like a front zipper and fly button, 5 pockets around the front and back, and belt loops so you can accessorize with your go-to belts!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.