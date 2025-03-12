Target’s dress selection is already full of stylish gems, but a 25% off sale makes ‘em even better. Right now, Target’s running a deal where you can take 25% off dresses , denim , and shorts with Target Circle! Whether you’re looking for a breezy sundress for spring or a chic pick to wear to work, now’s the perfect time to grab a Target dress (or a few). With deals this good, these Target finds won’t stay in stock for long.

Scroll on for our 15 favorite Target dresses on sale right now!

Target A New Day Tank Mini Shift Dress This serene green dress is cut from a breezy cotton-blend canvas fabric that'll keep you feelin' and lookin' cool all season long.

Target Universal Thread Midi A-Line Dress Don't be afraid to embrace all things colorful this spring – this bright blue midi is just adorable! The smocked bodice enhances its flattering fit, plus, it comes with pockets on the side.

Target Universal Thread Flutter Short Sleeve Mini Skater Dress This fluttery mini is oh-so feminine and even boasts a lovely floral pattern to match all of your outdoor outings! It's fairly casual, so you could easily pair it with heels and sneakers alike.

Target Wild Fable Drop Waist Mini Sundress Butter yellow is one of the most perfect colors for springtime, and this $23 (was $30) Target dress makes rocking the shade easier than ever. The drop waist silhouette makes it even trendier!

Target Wild Fable Lace Ruffle Maxi Bodycon Dress Hello, ruffles! This dreamy maxi dress would make a prime pick for springtime date nights or happy hours.

Target Universal Thread Bell Elbow Sleeve Mini A-Line Dress This comfy dress is still undeniably flattering, even though it has a loose fit. The v-neckline and elbow-length sleeves are super elegant and add flair to each and every look you want to pull this spring! We'd style this number with some Mary Janes or ballet flats to complete the 'fit.

Target Wild Fable Maxi Bodycon Dress We can't resist a denim dress! This $27 (was $36) body-hugging moment would look so cute with platform sandals or even cowgirl boots, like pictured above. The structured design throughout helps shape your figure for such a flattering effect.

Target Universal Thread Smocked Knit Maxi A-Line Dress This easy-wearing knit dress features a soft and stretchy jersey fabric that'll feel like heaven once you put it on. The smocked bodice design helps break up your look and hugs your waist in all the right places.

Target Wild Fable Mini Skater Dress The backless halter moment on this mini lets you show some skin this spring – all while still feeling secure and looking flattering as can be. The mid-weight cotton material it's made of is blended with spandex to ensure wearing it all day long is comfortable.

Target Universal Thread Western Shirtdress With plenty of Western details within the buttons and front pockets, this stunning shirtdress will amp up your country-esque outfits with ease.

Target A New Day Knit Mini Ballet Dress Drawing inspiration from effortless ballerina fashion, this $11 (was $15) mini dress boasts a flattering squared neckline, all in a soft and stretchy jersey fabric that makes dressing up so delightful.

Target A New Day Corset Midi A-Line Dress Gingham is spring's BFF! Flaunt the trendy pattern this season with this adorable midi dress. The vertical seaming gives it a corset effect that's not restricting one bit – just shaping!

Target Wild Fable Ruffle Sleeve Eyelet Mini A-Line Dress This yellow mini with a sweetheart neckline with lace and adorable eyelet and bow accents is beautifully femme, gently accentuating your collarbone and waistline for a fit you'll instantly fall in love with.

Target Universal Thread Corset Midi A-Line Dress We adore the floral pattern on this blue baby. The dainty spaghetti straps feel so fit for spring, too!

Target Wild Fable Drop Waist Mini Tennis Dress Drop waist dresses are everything because they can help elongate your silhouette and flatter your waistline. This all-white number is cut from a lightweight fabric mixed with spandex, so it comes ready with a lil' bit of stretch for added comfort!

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved styles!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.