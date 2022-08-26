13 Of The Best Throw Blankets To Cozy Up With This Fall
Cozy season is fast-approaching, and whether you're dreaming of a cute reading nook, comfy bedroom, or cottagecore living space, one of the quickest ways to get that fuzzy feeling is a soft throw blanket. It can quickly transition a room from summery to autumnal. So light a candle, grab a warm drink, and scroll down for 13 of the best throw blankets to get your space ready for fall.
Anthropologie Brushed Sunset Throw Blanket ($88)
Inspired by the evening's color-streaked skies, this super-soft throw is like a cloud you can lie under.
Urban Renewal Recycled Waffle Throw Blanket ($49)
Made with 65% recycled cotton, this waffled-textured blanket gives just the right amount of deep green.
Crate & Barrel Letti 70"x55" Slate Throw Blanket ($40)
This handwoven blanket can make any couch look instantly more inviting with its textured mix slate blue and ivory.
Brooklinen Color Field Wool Throw Blanket ($199)
Made from eco-friendly wool at a 100-year-old mill, this statement blanket steals the show wherever it goes.
Faherty Soleil Blanket ($198)
Custom-woven with cotton, this lightweight blanket is brushed for an incredibly soft, worn-in feel.
Coyuchi Tahoe Climate Beneficial Wool Throw ($248)
Created with wool from sustainable farmers, this striped blanket is painstakingly washed, combed, dyed, and spun into soft, warm perfection.
CB2 Banda Merino Wool Throw ($100)
Curl up with this striped merino wool throw when the first frost arrives, and you'll forget all about the warm nights of summer.
Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket ($25, was $30)
Made of 100% organic cotton in Turkey, this herringbone throw is designed to become softer with each wash.
Zara Home Multicolored Blanket With Linen ($129)
For a blanket that feels like fall without being too heavy, try this soft ombré throw, which is made with a cotton-linen mix.
Lulu and Georgia Aimee Mohair Throw ($198)
Mohair wool gives this colorful blanket just the right amount texture, making it a welcome addition to whatever space it enters.
H&M Bouclé Throw ($18)
Remain neutral with this soft bouclé throw in light beige. It will soften up whatever couch, chair, or bed it lands on.
Lulu and Georgia Venice Throw ($264)
The berry color and waffle texture brings the warm vibes, but the linen fabric ensures they aren't too warm.
H&M Wool-Blend Throw ($40)
Invite the colors of autumn inside your home with this striped wool-blend throw.
What's the coziest nook in your house? Tag us in a photo on Instagram and let us know your vote for the best throw blankets!
- 15 Cozy Anthropologie Finds That Will Make You Want to Hygge All ... ›
- How to Copy the Minimalist-Chic Look of Jennifer Lawrence's ... ›
- 10 Cozy Baby Blankets You'll Wish Came in Adult Size - Brit + Co ›
- Make Over Your Snuggles With This Artsy Blanket Collection - Brit + ... ›
- 10 Cozy, Colorful Throws to Update Your Decor for the New Year ... ›
- 14 Cozy Throw Blankets to Snuggle Up With This Winter - Brit + Co ›
- Cozy Throw Blankets — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›