Target’s Adorable Christmas Decorations Make Me Want To Deck The Halls ASAP
Target is full of hidden gems, but around this time of year, you don’t have to look too hard to find the cutest Christmas decorations. They have everything from holiday tableware to Christmas lights, and I’m especially stoked about their adorable ornament selection. If you need to up your Christmas decor game, you came to the right place. Scroll on for the best Target Christmas decorations of 2024 that provide an instant happiness boost.
Our fave Target Christmas decorations you can snag this season:
- Wondershop LED Neon-Style Waving Gingerbread Man Light
- Threshold x Studio McGee Mixed Plaid Woven Stocking
- Wondershop Christmas Melamine Dinner Plate
- Threshold x Studio McGee Mixed Greens Artificial Garland
- Wondershop 3-Piece Metal Nativity Scene
- Wondershop Battery-Operated Lit Ceramic Christmas Tree
- Stanley Water Bottle Keychain & Ornament
- Wondershop Knit Paw Print Stocking
- Wondershop Christmas Dog Mug
- Threshold Plaid Tablecloth
- Wondershop Bottle Brush Christmas Tree Figurines
- Wondershop Ceramic Target Christmas Tree Ornament Set
- Wondershop Lit Ceramic Buildings Decorative Set
- Threshold 12" Stoneware Snowflake Pedestal
- Featherly Friends Christmas Bird Figurine
- Threshold Gold Christmas Sitting Deer
- Wondershop Charcuterie Board Christmas Tree Ornament
Target
Wondershop LED Neon-Style Waving Gingerbread Man Light
This jolly lil' guy ($35) is perfect for setting up in your entry way for a holly-jolly welcome every time you come home.
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee Mixed Plaid Woven Stocking
This super-soft $15 linen stocking defies designs of years past with a cozy colorway and some contrasting patterns, so it'll undoubtedly be a stylish upgrade for your mantle.
Target
Wondershop 3-Piece Metal Nativity Scene
The simplicity of this $15 gold nativity scene make it such a seamless match with all of your existing Christmas decorations.
Target
Wondershop Battery-Operated Lit Ceramic Christmas Tree
This vintage-inspired Christmas tree light ($15) will look so cozy when you add it to your Christmas set-up. Plus, the bulbs add unparalleled levels of cheer and color for the season!
Target
Stanley Water Bottle Keychain & Ornament
Stanley lovers, rise up! This toy-sized ornament will let everyone know your affection for the beloved tumbler. The lid actually screws off so you could stow away little candies, a tube of lip gloss, or even slide in a sly $20 bill to make for a nice stocking stuffer. This $10 piece also doubles as a keychain, so you can use it year-round!
Target
Threshold Plaid Tablecloth
Plaid is timeless for the holiday season, so if you've got some potlucks and dinner parties planned to celebrate with loved ones and friends, this chic $20 tablecloth will instantly elevate your hosting game!
Target
Featherly Friends Christmas Bird Figurine
I can't get enough of this series of cute little bird figurines Target tends to debut around the holidays! This one is 'fitted up with earmuffs, a jacket, and scarf, all while holding out a perfectly-wrapped gift to usher in the giving spirit of Christmas.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more Christmas + holiday decor!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- It's Official: Kylie Cosmetics Is Coming To Target ›
- 10 Fall Boots From Target To Get Before They Sell Out In Your Size ›
- Add These Healthy Snacks From Target To Your Holiday Shopping List ›
- 14 Pairs Of Target Shoes That Are Freakin’ Perfect For Fall ›
- 11 Flattering Target Fall Dresses To Welcome Your Fave Season ›
- This Target Fall Decor Gives All The Cozy ‘Gilmore Girls’ Vibes ›
- Get Ready To Deck The Halls With Target's Holiday Decor ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.