17 Cozy Cottage Decor Finds That'll Make You Want To Hibernate All Fall
In The Holiday, there's Cameron Diaz’s sleek, modern LA home, while Kate Winslet’s character offers up her quaint, cozy English cottage. If you lean more into Kate’s cozy vibe, especially in the fall & winter, here are some simple tips to transform your home into a rustic and cozy cottage this season. From fresh flowers to vintage art, these easy upgrades will help you capture that English charm in your home so you can sit back, relax, and admire.
Tip 1: Use A Soft, Neutral Color Palette
@sophia.at.home via Farrow & Ball
Choose soft whites, creams, pastels with touches of blue, sage green, and blush pinks in your decor. Paint a cozy reading nook with a soothing color like Farrow & Ball's Schoolhouse White, and look for vintage-style furniture made in natural fibers like linen or cotton. Bonus if you have a fireplace, but if not a candle will do!
Shop The Nook
IKEA
IKEA ROCKSJÖN Armchair
Amazon
Rustic Stool, Walnut
Wayfair
Chunky Knit Throw Blanket
Tip 2: Layer Natural Linens
Shutterstock
Get cozy with plenty of pillows, quilts, and knitted throws to add layers of warmth and comfort (kitty optional;). Natural fiber rugs like jute, sisal, or wool rugs bring natural texture to the space, and light and airy curtains like linen or lace can help filter sunlight and create a romantic, cozy atmosphere.
Shop Linens & Rugs
Magnolia
Magnolia Flora Pillow
Tip 3: Bring In Floral Elements
JJ's Flower Shop
Treat yourself to a subscription of fresh flowers, like this pastel bouquet from JJ's Flower Shop, perfectly neutral and natural for your cottage aesthetic. Display them in mason jars or vintage vases for a natural touch. Bring in small plants like succulents, herbs, or wildflowers, and add botanical prints and wallpapers with floral patterns to enhance the look.
SHOP COTTAGE FLORALS
Chasing Paper
Chasing Paper x Jenni Yolo Cosmo Block Print
Wayfair
Wayfair Metal Wall Planter
Tip 4: Add A Warm Touch
Go for soft, warm lighting instead of bright overhead lights and light your favorite fall candleto create a cozy ambience, especially in candleholders made from metal, wood, or glass. Warm fairy lights create a magical glow and are perfect for mantels. Enjoy the season with a pot of soup, coffee, hot chocolate, or mulled wine and get hygge in the kitchen too!
Shop Warm Decor
Wayfair
Birch Lane Iron Tabletop Candlestick
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Scalloped Dinnerware Collection
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more home decor picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.