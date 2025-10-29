The perfect gift!
Trader Joe’s Treat-Packed 2025 Advent Calendar Costs Less Than $2
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
In case you needed another reason to make a trip to Trader Joe’s, the grocer has started to roll out their holiday goodies for 2025. I personally cannot wait to snag dozens of their Hot Chocolate Stirring Spoons and stock up on my all-time favorite Candy Cane Green Tea for the winter. But aside from their seemingly endless list of festive finds, Trader Joe’s advent calendar for 2025 has officially been spotted in stores! It delivers 24 days of chocolatey delight, and the best part is that it’s super affordable. In fact, you can gift the Trader Joe's advent calendar to 10 entire people for just under $15.
Read on for everything you need to know about Trader Joe’s advent calendar for 2025 and why you should add one (or a ton) to your cart ASAP!
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s is kicking off the holiday season with their suite of advent calendars that have been sighted on shelves as early as October. Available in several different designs, each Trader Joe’s advent calendar contains 24 snackable chocolates to keep the festive energy going. Made with a “generous amount” of cocoa butter, per TJ’s, the treats melt in your mouth for added delight.
While similar chocolatey advent calendars can be pretty pricey, Trader Joe’s version is just $1.49. For 24 entire days, I’d say that’s a fantastic deal. This low price makes Trader Joe’s advent calendar the perfect gifting opportunity, too! Anyone and everyone who can’t resist a little sweet treat will appreciate the gesture, plus your wallet will appreciate the fact that you didn’t spend hundreds of dollars to surprise the special people in your life.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s advent calendar collection doesn't stop at chocolate, though! The grocer has sold both an advent calendar for cats and dogs in the past, and I anticipate them to bring the duo back for 2025. While more expensive than the calendar for humans (each one is priced at $7.99), your furry friend can still enjoy 24 days of treats leading up to Christmas. How cute?!If you’re looking for an easy and inexpensive gift idea that’s still special and sweet, Trader Joe’s advent calendar is the perfect thing to add to your cart ahead of December.
