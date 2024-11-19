Your WFH Is Gonna Obsess Over These Desk-Worthy Gifts
Working from home is a blessing and a curse. On one hand, it's great that you can get sh*t done virtually anywhere with WiFi, but on the other, you're constantly summoned to your couch (or in more severe cases, your bed) to take a "break" (a nap) that can impact your productivity. Having cute desk accessories and organization solutions on deck at all times is a must for anyone seeking to dial in and simply feel good about the whole 'working from home' thing. Whether you know the beauty of WFH life or not, these gifts for people who work from home will certainly liven up any workspace.
Our fave WFH gifts in this post:
- Papier Joy Weekly Desk Planner ($20)
- Kawaii Animals Erasable Gel Pen Set ($6, was $10)
- Tech Taffy Desk Duster ($12)
- Umbra Montage Wall Shelf ($65)
- Ergonomic Computer Mouse Pad ($10)
- Electric Coffee Mug Warmer ($25)
- Line Friends Cable Management Holder ($18)
- The Work Wellness Deck ($20)
Scroll on for more of the best WFH gifts to give in 2024!
Papier
1. Papier Joy Weekly Desk Planner
Seeing every to-do item in one place (that's not a computer screen) is a major game-changer for staying on-task, and the ultimate hack is this structured notepad.
Amazon
2. Personalized Acrylic Name Plate
This custom, made-to-order name plate would make any WFH-er feel more dignified.
Amazon
3. Rossie Home Premium Acacia Wood Lap Desk
This way, they can take their work anywhere, whether it be the sofa or bed. The finished wood gives this lap desk an upscale feel that means business!
Amazon
4. Cute Duck LED Lamp
This cute, squishy desk-sized lamp is sure to alleviate The Horrors (work stress).
Amazon
5. Kawaii Animals Erasable Gel Pen Set
These top-rated animal pens are the perfect little workday cheerleaders when they hang out at anyone's desk.
Uncommon Goods
6. Tech Taffy Desk Duster
This gooey glob helps get the grime (like dust and dirt) out from in between their keyboard, mouse, and headphones.
Amazon
7. Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
We're convinced that noise-cancelling headphones are a product directly from heaven. This pair does an excellent job at drowning out sonic distractions.
Amazon
8. Quartet Desktop Glass Monitor Riser for Computer with Dry-Erase Board
This desk riser with an attached dry-erase board helps eliminate papers from piling up on their desk. It's the perfect vehicle for meeting reminders, brainstorms, and other important work items.
Amazon
9. Aesthetic Highlighters
A highlighter in hand = instant productivity.
Amazon
10. Waterproof Desk Mat
This desk mat can handle it all – keyboards, notebooks, cold drinks, and basically everything else needed for the 9 to 5 grind.
Amazon
11. Ergonomic Computer Mouse Pad
Having an ergonomic setup can help prevent that infamous WFH-induced back pain. Start small with this soothing mouse pad!
Amazon
12. 12-Sided Fidget Toy
If your working-from-home gift recipient is on the anxious side, a fidget cube can be a real game-changer when it comes to letting out stress and pent-up energy.
Urban Outfitters
13. Little Glass Table Lamp
Shed some light on their daily work routine with an adorable tiny lamp, shoppable in a variety of playful colors and patterns.
Amazon
14. Colorful Sticky Notes
For helping them jot down genius ideas, look no further than gifting a hearty pack of sticky notes. The colors in this set will make working a lot more fun.
Amazon
15. Speks Crags Ferrite Putty
This super-satisfying stress ball alternative will keep their anxious hands busy during meetings and email sweeps.
Amazon
16. Electric Coffee Mug Warmer
Coffee is life, so make sure their caffeinated cup stays fresh all morning long. This gift is especially thoughtful if you know they're a slow sipper!
Loam Candles
17. Loam Harvest Basket Candle
Having a cute candle lit during the workday instantly improves morale. We don't make the rules.
Amazon
18. Ergonomic Laptop Riser
For the on-the-go worker, a laptop without a laptop riser is criminal. This easy-to-set up one has almost 12,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, most notable for its durability.
Umbra
19. Umbra Montage Wall Shelf
This lightweight, design-forward wall shelf is perfect for stowing away joy-inspiring knick-knacks and work necessities alike.
Amazon
20. Line Friends Cable Management Holder
Let these cutie little bears take the reins – er, rather, the cords – and create more space for a clear head.
Amazon
21. Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook
This bound notebook will withstand any weather, plus it's the perfect place to write down great ideas!
ban.do
22. ban.do Sticker Book
This lively, colorful sticker book will make those long meetings much more entertaining. These would pair super well with the notebook above for a cutie gift set.
Amazon
23. Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Don't let them fry their eyes all day – these blue light glasses work to filter out the harmful effects of [dun-dun-dunnn] computer screens.
Target
24. Owala Stainless Steel Tumbler
Hydration helps fuel a healthy mind, and that noggin is needed for making great things happen at work. This 40oz insulated tumbler keeps drinks ice-cold all throughout the day!
Urban Outfitters
25. Chromoeye Working From Home Art Print
This poster says what we're all thinking about WFH.
Amazon
26. Pomodoro Timer
The Pomodoro technique is a killer method for staying tuned-in. With this timer, the work time versus rest time is left up to the user.
Uncommon Goods
27. The Work Wellness Deck
This box o' cards comes ready with 60 different prompts that help your local worker at home destress and recharge before, during, or after the workday.
Day Designer
28. Day Designer 2025 Daily Planner
A planner is going to help facilitate the utmost organization and productivity for your giftee that works from home.
Uncommon Goods
29. Stay Cool Adjustable Laptop Desk
This lap desk makes it easy for them to slouch on the couch (we're guilty!) or laze in bed while still getting sh*t done while they work.
ban.do
30. Hot Stuff Ceramic Mug Book Person
If it's not being used for coffee, consider this the cutest catch-all for miscellaneous desk junk.
