Finding the "perfect" summer outfit often comes with a high price tag, but Target’s latest lineup of dresses is changing the game with a curated collection of breezy silhouettes and trendy details that'll handle the heat (and your budget) with ease.

We scoured the aisles and found seven styles that look like they came from high-end destinations... but ring up for under $30. Prices start at just $21 so you can finally master the art of the one-and-done summer outfit.

Scroll on to shop our top under-$30 summer dress picks from Target!

Target Wild Fable Mini Trapeze Ruffle Edge A-Line Dress The pattern on this mini moment makes it feel much more expensive than its $30 price tag. It currently comes in sizes XXS-4X so you can find your perfect fit. Plus, if stark white isn't quite your vibe, it's also available in a striped dark red colorway that's equally fun for summer.

Target Ava & Viv Midi Empire Waist Dress This dress is the epitome of comfort and is definitely going to keep you cool on the hottest summer days. It's cut from a cotton-spandex blend poplin fabric that's noticeably breathable, but still hugs your figure for a flattering effect. You can't beat its $30 price tag, either, given it's eligible to be reworn and styled in tons of different ways all season long.

Target A New Day Mini Dress You don't need a vacation on the books to rock this floral mini dress. In fact, it supplies all the tropical vibes without you ever having to jet off somewhere far. Just a $25 investment at Target, and you're set. It comes in yellow, brown, and hot pink to suit your own style, plus is shoppable in sizes XS-4X so you don't have to sweat about finding the right fit.

Target Universal Thread Short Sleeve Ribbed Button-Front Midi Sundress This $28 sundress is giving major farmer's market energy. Pair it with some simple ballet flats, grab a bouquet of local blooms at your closest market, and you'll be looking like your picture belongs in Vogue.

Target Wild Fable Mini Knit Halter A-Line Dress This mini halter dress has a western vibe that's perfectly paired with cowgirl boots for summertime. It eliminates excess sweat with a comfy spandex-cotton fabric that keeps everything breathable—even on those pesky 90-degree days. Snag it while it's still on sale for $21.25 (originally $25) in sizes XS-4X.

Target Wild Fable Asymmetrical Jersey Mini Skater Dress Got a summer wedding on the docket, or just need to refresh your date night outfit lineup? This $30 dress is the perfect purchase. It's super lightweight and flattering on the bod, thanks to its lightweight jersey fabric. It comes in this light blue color as well as green and brown, available in sizes XS-XXL.

Target Universal Thread Sleeveless Smocked Midi Sundress The cinched bust and waistline on this smocked sundress adds visual interest to flatter your figure without the style ever restricting your movement. The tie in the front allows you to customize the fit so you can step out with confidence this summer. It currently comes in two different patterns for $26.25 (was $35). Score.

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