We just found the perfect dress for spring and summer, and not only does it come in a super trendy cut, it’s miraculously on sale at Target right now! We’re truly obsessed with this gem of a fashion find because it gives "quiet luxury” vibes for way less, is undeniably flattering, and can pair with practically anything.

Scroll on to discover the Target dress that’s a must-have for your spring and summer looks!

Target Meet Wild Fable’s Drop Waist Mini Sundress: a sleeveless mini with a high neckline, low-cut back, and a drop waist (!), fit with some adorable buttons running down the front and cut from a lightweight, breathable rayon-linen fabric blend.

Target This Target dress is truly nothing short of flattering. The high neckline, while considerably modest, is met with a low-cut back detail that balances your look out. Plus, the drop waist serves to elongate your torso for a stunning feminine effect.



Target The mini length of this dress, combined with the breezy rayon-linen fabric blend it’s made of, makes it so suitable for the spring and summer months, where dressing for comfort should be the #1 priority – but, of course, this dress proves that you don’t have to sacrifice style for practically.



Target The Wild Fable Drop Waist Mini Sundress is currently shoppable in three wonderful colorways: white, butter yellow, and blue gingham. All of the colors are simply so adorable for spring and summertime, since they can easily pair with other neutral accents or bolder pops of color! The sizing for the dress ranges from XXS to 4X, though several sizes are currently sold out online in certain colors.

Target The Wild Fable Drop Waist Mini Sundress has earned 3.9 out of 5 stars from shoppers, where the feedback is a bit mixed. While some Target fans adore the dress, a few others note that the sizing is inconsistent. Here are some standout reviews to give you a glance at the bigger picture: “I was so pleasantly surprised when I tried this on. I love the uniqueness of the style and pattern. I won’t even need to wear a bra with this but will probably opt for shorts underneath.”

“I got the dress in both extra small and double extra small (I'm 5'1" and 110 pounds) to see which fit better. The extra small was way too big, but the double extra small fit, though a little loose. Still, I really like the fit and the material—it’s great quality and the white isn’t see-through. Super cute overall!”

“This dress is very cute and comfy but the sizing is so inconsistent. I have the yellow one, which I got in store, in a small and it fits loosely but the white in a small was too tight. (I returned it and have the gingham one coming in a medium but I have a feeling it’s going to run too large like the yellow.) This is definitely a piece you’ll want to try on in stores.”

Target Wild Fable Drop Waist Mini Sundress

We are still obsessed nonetheless, especially given the price of this dress. Typically sold for $30, it’s now on sale for Target Circle Week for just $21!

