Oh, so cute!
10 “Adorable” Target Spring Dresses To Add To Your Wardrobe
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Spring will be here before you know it – that means it’s time to refresh your wardrobe with the cutest dresses! Luckily, Target has you covered with every kind of dress style under the sun. Of course, their selection is nothing but affordable, so you can get your spring wardrobe lineup going without breaking the bank!
Get ready for warmer weather with these 10 Target spring dresses!
Target
Future Collective Denim Mini Shirtdress
Denim is always gonna be in style. This mini also lets your look breathe when it's warm out!
Target
Universal Thread Eyelet Maxi Sundress
Easy and breezy, you can never go wrong with a long, white sundress for springtime.
Target
A New Day Ruffle Slip Dress
Date night is calling with this adorable ruffled moment! Wear your favorite flats or heels, and you're good to go.
Target
A New Day Short Sleeve Midi Dress
The puff sleeves on this coral piece are so dreamy.
Target
A New Day Chiffon Ruffle Maxi Dress
Chiffon is just the right weight – light and flowy – to keep your spring get-up lookin' right. This dress is also fashioned with some mini ruffles for added cuteness.
Target
Wild Fable Strapless Bubble Dress
Bubble hems are going to be everywhere this season, so jump on the trend with this plaid moment that you can pair with tall boots and sandals alike!
Target
A New Day Tube Knit Maxi Dress
This drop waist moment looks just like something I'd find at Free People, but it's only $32 (was $40)!
Target
A New Day Balloon Sleeve Mini A-Line Dress
This dress boasts a micro cheetah print that gives you an instant confidence boost. I adore the styling with some tall black boots!
Target
Wild Fable Bubble Sleeve Mini Dress
Fit for the office or happy hour, this sleek black mini can be styled in endless ways.
Target
Wild Fable Cap Sleeve Satin Maxi Bodycon Dress
Florals were meant for springtime after all!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more trendy spring fashion!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.