Sheesh, May already. Though I’m truly shell-shocked at how fast this year’s taken off, I'm equally excited for the best season of them all: summertime! Some may say that the colder half of the year is when people really start dressin’ (can’t deny my love for a good layer), I feel like summer is when my best ‘fits come out.

And as much as I adore my current wardrobe, I’m still looking to fill in certain style gaps with staples I can rely on and feel confident in – especially when it’s dreadfully hot out. To no one’s surprise, Target’s new arrivals are quite perfect for taking on that task.

From easy-to-style sundresses to trendy shoes, these 9 Target new arrivals are living rent-free in my brain for the coming season – here’s why I love them!

Target Wild Fable ButterBliss Tube Top Watch out, because I'm going to be showing off a ton of shoulder this summer (admittedly, in vain of my growing upper body strength, and, of course, a good tan). In addition to strapless dresses, tube tops are another garment I'm looking to wear more frequently as temps warm up. Thus, I'm definitely eyeing this $8 style that comes in 6 different colors and a thick material to hold me in.

Target A New Day Yuri Jelly Flats Jelly flats are absolutely high up on my summer wishlist RN, especially styles like these that elevate the ballet flat silhouette a bit by bringing them higher on the foot. What I like the most about this $25 pair compared to similar shoes on the market is the wide-set "mesh." Since the classic PVC material jelly flats are made of isn't always sweat-friendly (and, let's face it – my feet will be sweating this summer), the generous air vents contribute to the utmost comfort.

Target Universal Thread Smocked Crinkle Gauze Mini Sundress Ah yes, another shoulder showoff moment for my summer outfits! This adorably flouncy sundress is just $25, and I can see it working with so many different vibes – like worn simply with ballet flats (or dare I say, the jelly flats above) to poke at 'French girl' styleor playfully paired with cowgirl boots for western flair! I think this piece is ultimately super flattering for any body type, too, since it's fitted with some stretchy smocking up top.

Target Wild Fable Mid-Rise Loose Denim Shorts I so badly wanted to rock the leopard print trend when it first popped off, but I'm equally elated that it shows zero signs of slowing down as I shop for my summer wardrobe. Since I couldn't snag a pair of patterned barrel jeans over the winter, these $22 shorts are the perfect cure for my fashion FOMO. What's more is they feature a mid-rise (so kind on the tummy area) and a cotton denim material for breathability!

Target A New Day Linen Blend Maxi Skirt I think this is going to be the summer I actually lean into linen. I already know it's the supreme material to wear when it's warm out, but I just haven't had any pieces in my closet to give it a spin! That's why, with some chic, Scandi-inspired stripes and an undeniably breathable construction, this $28 maxi skirt is on my wishlist. Its classic fit with a little bit of wiggle room makes it easy to wear with the tops I already have (and love), too!

Target Universal Thread Sherry Thong Flip Flops Something about an elevated pair of flip flops for summer has been calling to me since, like, February, so imagine my excitement when I tracked down these $20 Target shoes! I love how they toe (pun intended) the line between casual and polished, so I can really wear them in a multitude of ways. They're obviously not your average foam flip flop (and I'm thankful for that), but the silhouette doesn't try too hard to be dressy, either.

Target Universal Thread Long Sleeve Popover Blouse Though I adore my WFH lifestyle, I'm determined to break my pattern of throwing on the easiest outfit available every day (oftentimes it's biker shorts and an old t-shirt). Dressing up even if the 'fit leans casual is undoubtedly supportive of my mindset, and TBH, mental health, so this elevated $28 blouse is just the right thing for my seasonal wardrobe. The cotton fabric, generous eyelets, and loose fit will keep me cool in warm temperatures while still looking polished!

Target Ava & Viv Denim Shortalls I'm a denim girly through and through – from my trusty vintage denim overall dress to my go-to low-rise jeans, I wear it on a weekly basis and find that styling denim just comes naturally for me. Thus, I refuse to give up my denim-driven lifestyle for summertime! There are actually so many ways to style denim for scorching weather, and this $40 pair of shortalls is one of 'em. Designed with a "touch" of spandex, this easy-wearing garment fits like a romper, but has a put-together dress effect from the front.

Target Universal Thread Maxi A-Line Dress Is really summertime if you're not wearing sundresses? I think not! This $35 number immediately caught my eye because the straps tie in various ways, from your typical halter shape to crossing in the front. What's more is the back is wide open, so I'd definitely be getting some sun just by stepping out in it! I know black can be quite a polarizing color for summer, but I can't deny my love for a basic color palette.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved fashion finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.