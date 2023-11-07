These Target Dresses Were Made For *Every* Kind Of Occasion
Target has it all: their snacks, apparel, and gift ideas are simply elite. One thing that always has me hooked whenever I make a Target run is their women’s clothing section, and more specifically, Target dresses. From midis to maxis, every single style is, well, my style, and my inner shopaholic goes absolutely bonkers for them. Target dresses are available in such a wide range of lengths, colors, and fabrics, making it hard to choose a design you really like. That’s why I’m here – ahead, the cutest Target dresses you can snag – starting now.
My top favorite Target dresses in this post:
- Wild Fable Satin Slip Maxi Dress($30, was $35)
- Universal Thread Corset Knit Dress ($25)
- Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Scoop Neck Strappy Midi Slip Dress ($34)
- Universal Thread Long Sleeve Midi Bodycon Dress ($28)
- A New Day Sleeveless Ponte Racerback Midi Dress ($35)
- A New Day Faux Leather Bodycon Dress ($26, was $30)
Wild Fable Long Sleeve Rhinestone Mesh Midi Dress
This style screamsholiday dress. It's fully mesh, so you're best off wearing a black slip or undergarments under it for when you step out!
Wild Fable Long Sleeve Twist-Front Mini Knit Skater Dress
This skater Target dress boasts a flattering twist-front detail that accentuates your chest and midsection without feeling too revealing.
Wild Fable Satin Slip Maxi Dress
I am truly obsessed with this slip dress. The maxi cut is great for wearing during any season, plus the elegant pattern adds that special je ne sais quoi to your overall look. The adorable bow in the front seals the deal for me.
Wild Fable Lace Detail Slip Midi Dress
Though this dress has a basic silhouette, it's enhanced by the lace cutouts in the front and a tied back that really helps bring some variety in shape.
Universal Thread Corset Knit Dress
The corset on this Target dress is givinggg. It's edgy yet elevated, plus it isn't overly structured – making it super comfy all around.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Long Sleeve Chunky Sweater Midi Dress
Wrap me in this cozy sweater dress and let me be! Sweater dresses are the ultimate lazy girl hack because they're a simple one-and-done that keep you warm during the colder seasons.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Scoop Neck Strappy Midi Slip Dress
This washed-out yellow slip dress feels very 'model off-duty' to me. It's tailored (and quite opaque) enough to wear on its own with some ballet flats and a micro handbag to complete the lewk.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Long Sleeve Button-Up Denim Midi Dress
To me, anything denim is to die for. This artistic dress design has it all in the details – big front pockets, a strong collar, and sleek buttons.
Universal Thread Long Sleeve Midi Bodycon Dress
This Target dress is serving up some serious sexiness, NGL. The bodycon fit is certainly a go-to when you want to flaunt what you've got, plus this off-the-shoulder shape adds to that flirty vibe, too.
A New Day Maxi Slip Dress
If you tend to shy away from patterns, but still want a 'fit that has some visual draw, this light pink slip that's dotted with floral decals was made for you. Pair it with some kitten heels and layered jewelry to give it something extra.
Wild Fable Long Sleeve Mini Sweater Dress
This Target dress seems like the perfect pick for the holidays. It's as soft as can be, providing comfort with every wear. To warm up the look, wear some tights and/or legwarmers underneath.
Universal Thread Long Sleeve Mini Shirtdress
It's a shirt! It's a dress! It's a shirtdress! Gift yourself the best of both worlds when you shop this Target dress.
Ava & Viv Balloon Long Sleeve Knit V-Neck Faux Wrap Midi Dress
The wrap dress design does the curvy ladies favors, I tell ya. Just take this purple design for example – all of the details from the v-neck to the balloon sleeves put in work for a flattering fit.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Long Sleeve Cut-Out Draped Midi Dress
I fear Tomato Girl summer is not dead yet. This vibrant red hue is undeniably cute, and when it's swarming a unique dress like this one, it's cuteness overload.
A New Day Sleeveless Ponte Racerback Midi Dress
With this pick, a dreadfully basic Target dress gets upgraded with the help of a cheeky leg slit. The racerback and bodycon duo will accentuate only your best features.
Wild Fable Knit Midi Bodycon Dress
The knit texture on this dress is fall's BFF. I urge you to get cozy with it, gal.
Knox Rose Flutter Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Okay, but this color! This style can be worn with virtually any medley of accessories and you're gonna look stunning.
Universal Thread Off Shoulder Midi Bodycon Dress
This Target dress exhibits an unbelievably comforting ribbed fabric that's there for when you want to wear a dress, but don't necessarily want to dress up.
Ava Viv Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Your Christmas wardrobe is calling! This mockneck-clad dress comes in the perfect red wine color to embrace the season.
A New Day Balloon Short Sleeve Mini Wrap Dress
This Target dress is the queen of all Target dresses because you can wear it everywhere without feeling overdressed: brunches, shopping sprees, and hot girl walks await!
Knox Rose Wide Strap Sleeveless Midi Dress
Already thinking about summertime? This warm-toned dress will look like absolute perfection next to the pool.
A New Day Long Sleeve Ruched Front Bodycon Dress
There's just something about a long-sleeved mini dress that I adore. This one is covered in a leafy-green pattern that draws visual appeal to your 'fit.
A New Day Faux Leather Bodycon Dress
You gotta love some pleather. If you had your eyes on Kylie Jenner's Khy clothing line (sold out now), this dress also comes in black – hello, dupe!
Shop more seasonal essentials by signing up for our newsletter!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via Target.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.