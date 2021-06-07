Yup, Target Has All Our Favorite Summer Trends Right Now
RIXO Floral Puff Sleeve Dress ($50): Target's entire summer designer collaboration is filled with bold prints and bright colors, but this flattering midi dress is a particular favorite since it can be dressed up or down all season long.
Square Toe Heels ($30): Leave it to Target to design the perfect (and obviously affordable) summer heel. The woven detail will transform any outfit into a warm-weather look, the block heel is practical yet has a cool, rounded shape, and the square toe makes them especially on trend.
Green Blazer ($35): Linen-blend blazers are the ideal light layer to have on hand for summer, and this sage green hue gives the classic wardrobe staple a seasonal update.
Levi's Mid Rise Jean Shorts ($30): Of course the store that has it all also carries Levi's! Add these cute cuffed shorts to your denim rotation for a comfortable summer option.
Soft Large Shoulder Bags ($35): "Pillow" bags are a must-have right now, and this roomy option will carry all your essentials from work to the weekend.
Linen Tank Top ($8): One of the easiest ways to update your wardrobe for the summer is with a simple tank in a seasonal hue. Tuck this sweet buttermilk yellow top into everything from your midi skirts to your tailored shorts.
Thick Chain Link Necklace ($15): Elevate your outfit instantly with this chic, chunky chain necklace. Whether you're dressing up for the night or dressing up a simple white tee, you can wear this statement piece with just about anything.
Pleat Front Bermuda Shorts ($25): For the ultimate cool-girl summer fit, tuck a simple tank top into these sleek and tailored bermuda shorts.
Hazel Heel Thong Sandals ($30): Thong sandals have been totally upgraded this season. Forget your plastic pool thongs and try pairing this faux leather, heeled version with tailored shorts and printed dresses.
Trapezoid Mini Bag ($35): Structured satchel handbags have the ability to transform any outfit into a sophisticated, stylish ensemble. This white, mini version is the perfect touch for summer.
ALEXIS for Target Short Shirt Dress ($55): Shirt dresses are a classic summer silhouette that every wardrobe should have — but we doubt most wardrobes have one in this stunning blue color. Thanks to Target's collaboration with Cuban designer Alexis Barbara Isaias, that's about to change.
Clementine Padded Crossband Heels ($35): Step out this summer in these sleek yet especially comfy block-heeled sandals. The padded faux leather detail looks way more expensive than it is!
Triangle Cup Breezy Dress ($25): Swap your little black dress for this super sweet, little eyelet dress. Add a pair of sandals and denim jacket, and like throwing on your LBD, you'll be out the door in an instant.
Maren Espadrille Slides ($25): Target has even managed to give your go-to summer espadrilles a cute update with a square toe design and a denim-blue band that will go perfectly with your boyfriend jeans or denim jacket.
Pull On Shorts ($15): These linen blend shorts will be your basis for a polished yet laid back outfit, especially when paired with the matching button down shirt.
Straw Crossbody Bag ($25): Take this classic straw bag with cute faux-leather details everywhere this summer, from the beach to brunch.
We can always find something in Target that we love, and we bet that you'll love these summer fashion finds! There's always so much to pick from, but these 16 pieces are a great place to start.
Check out our podcast episode with Diane von Furstenberg for all things fashion and lifestyle!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.