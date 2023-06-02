Taylor Jenkins Reid, Amanda Seyfried, And More Make “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding” *The* Rom-Com Of 2024
Whether you're having a rough day or you're feeling on top of the world, rom-coms are always a good idea. And there's a rom-com for every scenario. Are you playing Céline Dion on repeat? Love Again's a must-watch. Do you want a movie that explores every kind of love? Watch Your Place or Mine. Soon, there will be another movie that celebrates friendship (you can really never have enough of those) and Deadline just announced that Liza Koshy is its newest cast member.
What is My Ex-Friend's Wedding about?
When four childhood best friends get a voicemail from their former BFF on the eve of her wedding — in which she drunkenly worries whether she's making a mistake — they set out to stop the wedding.
Who's in the movie?
Liza Koshy will star opposite Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Megan Stalter, and Chloe Fineman. We can't wait to see this cast in action!
Who else is involved?
My Ex-Friend’s Wedding was written by Daisy Jones & The Six author Taylor Jenkins Reid and Ashley Rodger and will be directed by Kay Cannon. Stacey Snider, Deb Hayward, Brad Mendelsohn, and Katie Abbott are among the producers.
When can I see My Ex-Friend's Wedding?
The movie is set to hit theaters on May 10, 2024.
