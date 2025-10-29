I did not see this coming.
Um, Taylor Sheridan's Surprise Career Move Just Changed Everything For His Shows
While we're all waiting for the Y: Marshals, 1944, and Beth & Rip's spinoffs of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone, the TV creator just made a major career move that could change everything about his future series. While Taylor's Westerns have been at home at Paramount for over two decades, Deadline just confirmed that the creator is moving to NBCUniversal. Here's what we know.
Keep reading for the latest update on Taylor Sheridan — and all his shows.
On October 26, Deadline reported that Taylor Sheridan closed a deal with NBCUniversal, meaning he'd be moving his projects from Paramount to NBC.
It looks like the deal extends for five years right now, and that the change will take effect on January 1, 2029, after Taylor's deal with Paramount ends in 2028. David Glasser of 101 Studios is also switching to NBCUniversal beginning in 2026.
Um did I mention the new deal could be worth as much as $1 billion?
Taylor Sheridan has been such a standout name for Paramount, and his shows have provided the network with so many eyeballs, that I'm curious to see how it all shakes down.
No matter how you feel about the change, there are plenty of projects to look forward to. In addition to all the Yellowstone spinoffs coming down the pipeline, we're also getting a new crime thriller with 1923 star Brandon Sklenar called F.A.S.T., and Lioness season 3.
It doesn't help the relationship between Taylor Sheridan and Paramount, however, that the network allegedly cast Nicole Kidman in a brand new show without talking to Taylor first (AKA causing problems with the Lioness shooting schedule), according to sources for The Wall Street Journal. Taylor Sheridan, Nicole Kidman, and Paramount haven't commented on the speculation.
