Whoa, Justin Baldoni Just Made A Shocking Move In Taylor Swift's Subpoena For The Blake Lively Trial

After Taylor Swift was broughtinto the middle of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle (the popstar was allegedly present alongside Blake, Justin, and Ryan Reynolds, praising Blake's It Ends With Us script rewrite), Justin's legal team actually called on Taylor Swift to testify in their March 2026 trial...before Justin reversed it. And after all those Blake Lively and Taylor Swift feud rumors, this an update I wasn't expecting.

Is Taylor Swift in Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's court case?

While on TMZ's Two Angry Men podcast on February 5, Bryan Freedman had originally said Taylor Swift could be deposed, AKA called to testify (often in writing), in the case between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. And turns out she was actually subpoenaed earlier in May...and her team wasn't happy about it.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," Taylor Swift's team said in a statement to People.

"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

Well, in a shocking turn of events, Justin and his team actually withdrew their subpoena. "The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one," Blake Lively's rep told People. "Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day. Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded. At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing."