It's been a pretty crazy year and a half for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively fans. After Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's rumored feud turned into a legal battle, and Blake experienced a lot of public backlash, the Gossip Girl actress' alleged comments calling Taylor her "dragon" went viral — and started some major rumors that the celebrity BFF's had fallen out. Well, Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl includes a new song called "CANCELLED!" and more than a few Swifties are convinced the song reveals Taylor is still standing by Blake's side.

Here's why Swifties think Taylor Swift's "CANCELLED!" is about her friendship with Blake Lively.

Is Taylor Swift's CANCELLED! about Blake Lively? The Life of a Showgirl song talks about the idea of being cancelled. Taylor experienced online hate from around the world in 2016, which led her to write and release Reputation. But in the new song, Tay also talks about how she learned who her real friends are through the process — and how everyone who deals with such public hate learns the same. She drops lyrics about Gucci, whiskey, and "girlbossing too close to the sun." I'd just like to point out that Blake Lively is one of the faces of Gucci perfume, Ryan Reynolds owns a gin company (I know it's not whiskey, but it is liquor), and Blake has been a part of Tay's girl posse for quite a few years... In an intro to the song, Taylor offered listeners a closer look at the track. "Having had those [mass judgement] experiences, it makes me move through the world a little bit differently," she says. "And when other people go through it, you kind of find yourself thinking about how they're probably going to get smarter because of this. If they can get through it, if they can be tough enough, they can actually learn some things through this process."

After Blake's "dragon" comment, Swifties everywhere couldn't seem to stop talking about whether Taylor was still friends with the actress, but Tay revealed she makes her own decisions about her friends. "I don't naturally just cast people aside just because other people decide they don't like them," she continues. "I make my own decisions about people based on how they treat me within my life and their actions. And so this is a song about all those themes." And Swifties are already diving deeper. "CANCELLED! is definitely a clear statement that she’s still friends with Blake, but I lowkey feel like the bridge was her checking her just a 🤏🏻. She said 'girl don’t get caught being stupid next time. And if you are gonna get caught, don’t drag me into it,'" one listener says on Threads.

The Full "CANCELLED!" Lyrics By Taylor Swift, Max Martin, & Shellback Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy You thought that it would be okay, at first // The situation could be saved, of course // But they'd already picked out your grave and hearse // Beware the wrath of masked crusaders Did you girlboss too close to the sun? // Did they catch you having far too much fun? // Come with me, when they see us, they'll run // Something wicked this way comes Good thing I like my friends cancelled // I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal // Like my whiskey sour // And poison thorny flowers // Welcome to my underworld // Where it gets quite dark // At least you know exactly who your friends are // They're the ones with matching scars It's easy to love you when you're popular //The optics click, everyone prospers // But one single drop, you're off the roster // "Tone-deaf and hot, let's f—kin' off her" Did you make a joke only a man could? // Were you just too smug for your own good? // Or bring a tiny violin to a knife fight? // Baby, that all ends tonight Good thing I like my friends cancelled (Cancelled) // I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal (Yeah) // Like my whiskey sour // And poison thorny flowers // (Honey) Welcome to my underworld // It'll break your heart // At least you know exactly who your friends are // They're the ones with matching scars They stood by me // Before my exoneration // They believed I was innocent // So I'm not here for judgment, no, ooh But if you can't be good, then just be better at it // Everyone's got bodies in the attic // Or took somebody's man, we'll take you by the hand // And soon you'll learn the art of never getting caught It's a good thing I like my friends cancelled // (You know that) I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal // I like my whiskey sour // And poison thorny flowers (Ooh) // Yeah, it's a good thing I like my friends cancelled (Cancelled) // I salute you if you're much too much to handle // Like my whiskey sour (I like it) // And poison thorny flowers (I love it) // Can't you see my infamy loves company? // Now they've broken you like they've broken me // But a shattered glass is a lot more sharp // And now you know exactly who your friends are You know who we are // We're the ones with matching scars

