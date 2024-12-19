Taylor Swift's Sweet Eras Tour Party Was A "Surprise" From Travis Kelce — See All The Pics!
Taylor Swift's birthday (which any Swiftie will tell you is December 13, 1989) is always a reason to celebrate. But this year, considering her birthday came five days after wrapping the Eras Tour on December 8, Taylor's BF Travis Kelce took things to the next level by giving the popstar an Eras Tour-themed party! And according to Jo-Jo Edwards-Hilaire, it was a total surprise. Not only did the guest list include some of your favorite celebs, but they all dressed up asTaylor, wearing outfits inspired by each Era in the concert. There's only one thing to say: Long live all the memories we made!
Check out all the pictures from Taylor Swift's surprise 35th birthday party, thrown by Travis Kelce.
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes celebrated Taylor Swift (and the Eras Tour) with themed outfits.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes showed up to Taylor's birthday wearing two of the best outfits of the night (which you can see on Brittany's Instagram): Britt was dressed as Fearless-era Taylor with a silver dress, jacket, and long curls, while Patrick was dressed in a suit just like Travis wore when he showed up onstage during "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" in June 2024!
"My people🫶🏼," Brittany captioned the post, adding the heart hands Taylor has become known for. In addition to Britt's on-theme outfit, Taylor wore a black dress with red lipstick, Lyndsay Bell donned a Lover-approved pink sparkly outfit, and Ashley Avignone added some Reputation into the mix by wearing a plush snake around her neck, Voldemort style.
Ross Travis also posted photos from the event (including his incredible pink suit embroidered with ballerinas, heart sunglasses, and feather boa), showing off an epic dance floor. I want to belt "You Belong With Me" with Taylor and Travis!
But an epic party wasn't the only way Taylor Swift spent her 35th birthday.
And Taylor Swift's surprise birthday party wasn't the only event on her calendar last week. On December 12, the singer spent time with patients at the Children's Mercy Kansas City Hospital, petting dogs, making TikToks, and signing Eras Tour books. It was such a sweet and memorable way to kick off her birthday!
One of my favorite things about this visit is that not only is Taylor writing each kid a personalized message on their Eras Tour book, but she gets down to their eye level and stops writing to look at them when they're talking. Just like her lyrics make us feel seen when we hear them, Taylor goes out of her way to make every single kid feel known and important, and it just makes us love her even more.
When one child said, "I like Travis now," Taylor immediately replies with, "Yes, me too. That's an absolute yes on that one." We'd have to agree, Taylor ;).
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!