Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez' Friendship Timeline
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
As much as I love keeping up with celebrity relationships, I love keeping up with celebrity friendships just as much (if not more). Celebs like Riley Keough and Dakota Johnson, and Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, continually talk about how they're able to help each other through the ups and downs of fame because they're in it together. Last night at the VMAs, we got another amazing moment between BFF's Taylor and Selena: Selena Gomez and Rema won the award for Best Afrobeats, and Taylor went wild. The love and support between the best friends is making us think back on all our favorite moments from the duo!
Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Meet Thanks To The Jonas Brothers
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were both connected to the JoBros in 2008 (the year both Fearless and Camp Rock came out, and the year after Wizards of Waverly Place premiered).
"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together, it was hysterical," Selena said in a 2017 interview with KISS FM UK. "We just clicked...It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."
(I will add that, as listeners, we got songs like "Last Kiss" and "Mr. Perfectly Fine" out of the relationships, which definitely comes as a close second to this friendship.)
Selena Gomez Brings Taylor Swift To The "Another Cinderella Story" Premiere
The BFF duo makes their red carpet debut at Selena Gomez' Another Cinderella Story premiere. Selena wore a slate gray dress with a capelet detail and Taylor rocked her country style with a sleeveless, white babydoll dress. Very 2008 and very cute.
Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Attend The People's Choice Awards In 2011
Image via Charley Gallay / Stringer
At the 2011 People's Choice Awards, Selena Gomez performed her hit song "A Year Without Rain," and both Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez won awards: Favorite Breakout Artist for Selena Gomez & The Scene and Favorite Country Artist for Taylor Swift.
Selena Gomez Joins Taylor Swift On The Speak Now Tour In 2011
At Taylor's NYC stop of the Speak Now Tour, Selena Gomez came out onstage at Madison Square Garden to sing "Who Says," another one of her early hits. Taylor Swift was also joined by James Taylor (who she was actually named after) to sing his song "Fire and Rain."
Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Match At The 2013 VMAs
The 2013 VMAs were huge for those of us who were deep in in fan culture at the time. Not only did Taylor and Selena both wear navy dresses, but Selena took home Best Pop Video for "Come & Get It," an award presented by One Direction.
Selena Gomez Celebrates Taylor Swift's "1989" in 2014
To celebrate the release of 1989 in October 2014, Selena Gomez posted a collage of images to her Instagram. "From hotel room album listening parties, kitchen dance floor album listening parties to driving on the pch, windows down album listening parties," she says in the caption. "The best part is we were the only ones there. Each time. So happy, honored and proud to know you and your diaries."
Selena Gomez Becomes A Part Of The 1989 Era
Image via Christopher Polk / Staff
Taylor Swift released the "Bad Blood feat. Kendrick Lamar" music video starring Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Haley Williams, and Cara Delevingne. Selena then went on to join Taylor during the 1989 World Tour, where they sang Selena's "Good For You" at the Staples Center in L.A.
They also attended the 2015 VMAs, where Taylor Swift won the Best Video for "Bad Blood."
Taylor Swift Makes History At The 2016 Grammys
Image via Jason Merritt / Staff
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez made another red carpet appearance at the 2016 Grammys, where Taylor would go on to win Album of the Year — and become the first woman to do so twice.
Selena Gomez Shows Up At The Reputation Tour
During Taylor Swift's Reputation tour, Selena Gomez came onstage in Pasadena, California to sing "Hands to Myself" — which is one of my favorite Taylor Swift concert moments ever!
"To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what," Taylor wrote on Instagram, "you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too."
Selena also posted on Instagram in honor of the performance, saying, "I’m grateful for those I surround myself with. And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition and I love you."
Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Talk About Their Friendship
In Selena Gomez' 2020 cover story for WSJ, both Selena and Taylor Swift open up about their friendship.
"There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," Taylor says in the interview. "I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."
"She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected," Selena says. "Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."
Selena Gomez FaceTimes Taylor Swift During "Selena + Chef"
During an episode of her Max show Selena + Chef, Selena Gomez FaceTimes Taylor Swift to show her the Korean barbeque Texas breakfast tacos she'd been making. "If you don't send me the recipe we're going to have words," Taylor says. "I want to be served that."
Taylor then goes on to say how jealous she is, and Selena comments that making food is Taylor's love language. Same!
Taylor Swift Supports Selena Gomez' "My Mind And Me" Documentary
After the trailer release for Selena Gomez' Apple TV+ documentary My Mind And Me, Taylor Swift shared the trailer with the note, "So proud of you. Love you forever."
Selena Gomez Attends The Eras Tour
Like so many celebrities, Selena Gomez attended the Eras Tour (and with her little sister Gracie in tow!). Selena wore a dress, cardigan, and mini buns to represent the folklore era, while Gracie wore a purple dress à la Speak Now.
Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Spend Fourth Of July Together
In honor of the Fourth of July, Taylor Swift posted photos from a weekend with her friends. "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," Taylor captioned the post.
This might not seem like a huge deal, but it's a choice many Swifties consider a nod to her famous 1989-era Fourth of July parties. In addition to HAIM, Selena Gomez can also be seen relaxing with Taylor, eating popsicles, and overall having a patriotic time.
Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Hang Out At The VMAs
Both Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez came home with some big wins — Taylor with Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Anti-Hero," and Selena with Best Afrobeats for her feature on Rema's "Calm Down." The duo snapped a few pics and had some of my favorite moments from the night. When Selena won, Taylor screamed her head off and blew kisses in Selena's direction. In short: she couldn't ~calm down~ and neither could I.
What are your favorite moments from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez' friendship? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Jason Merritt / Staff
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!