Why I’m Convinced Taylor Swift Is Already Hinting At TS12
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
While I cannot see the future, I did accurately predict Taylor Swift's new album when she started walking around NYC in the cutest academia outfits last spring. It was giving college professor, it was giving Tumblr, and most importantly, it was giving The Tortured Poets Department. The album is dropping April 19, and while Swifties are busy whipping up Taylor Swift cocktails for their album release parties, Taylor's been giving us a ton of Easter eggs I think are already pointing us to TS12. Here's everything you need to know about my musings!!
What are all the 2's Taylor Swift keeps referencing?
After holding up a lot of number 3's throughout the Midnights era, Taylor Swift has been intentionally referencing the number 2 during The Tortured Poets Department. She's played mashups of two different surprise songs, held up a two during her Grammys acceptance speech, and there's a countdown on her site ending at 2PM EST ahead of the TTPD release. Mix in the peace sign & double book copies at the TTPD library installation *and* her latest tweet, and it's clear that the number 2 and TTPD are now inseparable!
While some fans think we're getting a second album or a Taylor Swift book release, I actually think Taylor's counting down to something even bigger. From the pocket watch in the "Bejeweled" music video promising "exile ends in 3...2...1..." to a new TTPD video showing Taylor's completed two out of three tallies (plus the viral "321" error message on Taylor's website), IMO, it's clear we're in the middle of a countdown.
If Midnights was 3 and The Tortured Poets Department is 2, then my guess is that TS12 will feature endless references to the number 1. And then Taylor will release the album that is arguably one of her most important: TS13.
What does 13 mean for Taylor Swift?
13 is a very important number for Taylor Swift. Her birthday is on December 13, and she told MTV 13 is her lucky number because "I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter."
Since the beginning of her career, Taylor Swift has paid special attention to the number, which totally warrants a huge countdown to TS13.
What's with all the plane references?
In addition to all the numbers, there's one other thing Taylor has referenced the last few years: planes. She's name-dropped everything from manifests and co-pilots to timetables (which charts departures and arrivals of planes, buses, and trains), and @heather.hypnotic on TikTok ties everything into the "Look What You Made Me Do?" music video.
At the end of the music video, a number of different Taylors from different eras stand in front of a plane with "Reputation" written across the side. "Call it the lost album, call it the Karma album, call it the original TS6, I think this is the one [in the countdown]," Heather says.
Whether we get the supposedly unreleased rock album Swifties have dubbed Karma, or a separate album entirely, Taylor is definitely cooking up something!
What is the 12th Taylor Swift album?
Considering we're still in the Tortured Poets Department era, we don't have any info on TS12 yet. But just like the shift from Midnights' 70s vibe to Taylor Swift's current Ralph Lauren-esque outfits signaled the beginning of TS11, any more aesthetic shakeups later this year or next year could signal a new era.
This one Reddit theory suggests TS12 could have a golden theme based on Taylor's gold outfits, accessories, and nail polish. Considering two of my favorite Taylor Swift songs are "Daylight" and "Invisible String" (both of which talk about love being golden), I am more than okay with this theory ;).
What is Taylor Swift's newest release?
Taylor Swift's newest album after 1989 (Taylor's Version) is The Tortured Poets Department, which drops April 19, 2024. Based on the pattern of two re-recordings then one new album she's set up, it looks like we could get Reputation (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version), and then TS12! But we know Taylor loves to shake things up, so she could totally pivot!
What are the 4 unreleased Taylor songs?
The Tortured Poets Department has four deluxe songs (that is, unless we get more bonus tracks!): "The Manuscript," "The Bolter," "The Albatross," and "The Black Dog."
Do you think Taylor Swift has already planned the TS12 era? Do you think she's counting down to something bigger? Let us know on Facebook and check out The Taylor Swift Boyfriends You Love, And The Ones You Didn't Know She Dated for even more info on your favorite popstar.
