Taylor Swift just dropped a brand new music video for "Opalite" from The Life of a Showgirl, and it's one of the sweetest music videos she's released in awhile! After the artsy, celebratory nature of "The Fate of Ophelia" music video, the "Opalite" music video is a cozy, romantic step back into the '90s (perfect for Valentine's Day season!). There's just one question: the music video isn't on YouTube, so how do you actually watch it? Well you've come to the right place because I have all the information you need to know.

Where can I watch the Opalite music video? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Taylor Swift announced the "Opalite" music video the week of February 4, and the video is finally here! It debuted on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8 AM EST. But you're not able to watch it on YouTube (yet). So where can you find it? The video is exclusively available on Apple Music and Spotify. All you have to do is play the track and the video will come up. Don't worry: there is an option to watch it in full screen! The video will hit YouTube on February 8, 2026 at 8 AM EST.

Who's starring with Taylor Swift in the Opalite music video? Taylor Swift The video actually features everyone who was with Taylor Swift on The Graham Norton Show in October 2025: Graham Norton, Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lewis Capaldi. And Tay revealed why in a lengthy Instagram post. "My favorite part about writing is that first spark of an idea. It can happen at any time, for any reason," she says in the caption. "The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl. I was a guest on one of my favorite shows, @TheGrahamNortonShowOfficial." "I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with. Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, @JodieSmith, and @LewisCapaldi. All people whose work I’ve admired from afar," she continues. "When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He’s Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*. And so a week later he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role." "I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too," the "Style" singer says. "Like a school group project but for adults and it isn’t mandatory. To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time travel back to the 90’s with us and help with this video. You might even recognize some friendly faces from The Eras Tour. I got to work with one of my favorite people in the world, @rpstam, again! I had more fun than I ever imagined - Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices. It was an absolute thrill to create this story and these characters. Shot on film. The Opalite video is out now on Spotify & Apple Music."

The Full Lyrics From Taylor Swift's "Opalite" Taylor Swift I had a bad habit // Of missing lovers past // My brother used to call it // "Eating out of the trash" // It's never gonna last I thought my house was haunted // I used to live with ghosts // And all the perfect couples // Said, "When you know you know." // And, "When you don't you don't." And all of the foes and all of the friends // Have seen it before, they'll see it again // Life is a song, it ends when it ends // I was wrong But my Mama told me // It's alright // You were dancing through the lightning strikes // Sleepless in the onyx night // But now the sky is opalite // Oh oh oh oh, oh my Lord // Never made no one like you before // You had to make your own sunshine // But now the sky is opalite // Oh oh oh oh oh You couldn't understand it // Why you felt alone // You were in it for real // She was in her phone // And you were just a pose And don't we try to love love // We give it all we got (we give it all we got) // You finally left the table // And what a simple thought // You're starving til you're not And all of the foes and all of the friends // Have messed up before, they'll mess up again // Life is a song, it ends when it ends // You move on And that's when I told you It's alright // You were dancing through the lightning strikes // Sleepless in the onyx night // But now the sky is opalite // Oh oh oh oh, oh my Lord // Never met no one like you before // You had to make your own sunshine // But now the sky is opalite // Oh oh oh oh oh This is just // A storm inside a teacup // But shelter here with me, my love // Thunder like a drum // This life will beat you up, up, up, up // This is just a temporary speed bump // But failure brings you freedom // And I can bring you love, love, love, love, love // Don't you sweat it, baby It's alright // You were dancing through the lightning strikes // Sleepless in the onyx night // But now the sky is opalite // Oh oh oh oh, oh my Lord // Never made no one like you before, no // You had to make your own sunshine // But now the sky is opalite // Oh oh oh oh oh

